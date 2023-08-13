Lionel Richie's fans furious as artist cancels Madison Square Garden concert 1 hour after show's start time

Lionel Richie's fans were eagerly anticipating his performance on August 12, 2023, at Madison Square Garden at 7:30 pm. However, the artist took to Twitter at 8:31 pm, an hour after the show, to announce that he would not be able to reach New York due to bad weather conditions. He stated that he was unable to land in New York or its surrounding areas.

He also informed fans that the show would be rescheduled to Monday, and their tickets for August 12 would be valid for the same.

"We are rescheduling the show to Monday Aug 14. Can't wait to perform for you all. Tickets for tonight's show are valid for the show on Monday," he wrote.

Lionel Richie announces his show's cancelation (Image via LionelRichie/Twitter)

New York Post reported that viral videos from Madison Square Garden revealed the audience booing when a spokesperson announced the cancelation.

"Sounds like bad planning on your part" - Netizens react to Lionel Richie canceling his show one hour after start time

Thousands of fans arrived at Madison Square Garden on August 12, 2023, to enjoy Lionel Richie and Earth Wind & Fire's performances. However, the crowd was frustrated when the organizers announced that the show had been canceled due to unavoidable circumstances.

Netizens took to social media platforms to express their frustration with the same and accused the artist of "trying to fly in at the last minute." They also wondered why the artist did not fly to New York a day prior for sound checks and believed that he was being disrespectful to fans who were already in their seats waiting for him to take the stage.

Netizens share their reactions online (Image via Twitter)

A few attendees also spoke to The Post about their experience. A pediatric nurse revealed that she planned on watching Richie perform at the show and spent $170 on her seats. She said that she would not be able to attend the rescheduled event on Monday as she would not get the day off.

Others were furious about the show being canceled as they had spent large sums of money on the ticket, accommodation, transport, and more.

Lionel Richie announced his tour in collaboration with Earth, Wind & Fire in March 2023

Lionel Richie revealed during an Instagram live in March this year that he is teaming up with Earth, Wind & Fire for the Sing A Song All Night Long tour. The tour began on August 4, 2023, and the artist will visit 20 cities including Toronto, San Francisco, and more.

During the live session on Instagram, Richie mentioned that he had been trying to collaborate with the band for a long time.

"And now it's going to actually happen – Sing a Song All Night Long Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire together on the same stage, and I'm inviting you to the party. So join us," he said.

The final show of the tour will be held on September 15 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.