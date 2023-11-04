"Living in full blown Gotham rn": Green slime NYC video sparks hilarious reactions as source of viral picture is revealed 

A video of green slime oozing out of a sewer in Manhattan has left the internet in a frenzy. On November 3, a video of a green liquid making its way out of a manhole led to netizens seemingly believing in superheroes. Several people took to X and commented about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and DC Comics coming to reality.

On November 3, X user @danpantelo took to the social networking site to share a video of the green slime making its way through a manhole and finding itself on the streets. He stated that the startling liquid was seen at the World Trade Center in Manhattan. At the time of writing this article, his tweets about the same had amassed over 25 million views.

In one of his tweets, Pantelo exclaimed:

“Can anybody explain this or are we just living in full blown Gotham rn?”

For those uninitiated, Gotham refers to an animated American city in the DC Comics-verse. It is best known for being the home of the superhero Batman. The city is also home to other superhero Green Lantern, which seems to be what the netizen was referring to.

Green slime spotted in Manhattan leaves social media in a frenzy

Internet users were left dumbfounded by what they saw. Many shared their hysterical reactions on X. Several netizens also compared the mysterious green slime to the popular story Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

For those unversed, the comic book revolves around four turtles living underground in the New York City sewage. The group goes through a transformation to become pizza-loving humanoids after encountering a radioactive green ooze.

Others also compared the fluorescent slime to that seen in the Ghostbusters II movie.

A few other amusing reactions read:

This is not the first time New Yorkers have been met with the strange puddle. In 2017, the Big Apple dealt with a similar incident. Citizens were warned of it being antifreeze liquid which could be fatal to humans or animals if they came in contact. Recently, the liquid was also seen in Brooklyn with speculations of the same erupting online.

In response, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said at the time:

“Unfortunately, [there were no] reports of anyone gaining superpowers and/or any teenagers becoming sword-wielding turtles. I haven’t heard any news of any particle accelerator explosions or lightning storm.”

New Yorkers also saw the green slime in 2014.

What was the green slime seen in NYC?

X’s community notes revealed that the green liquid was “water full of green dye” in reality. They went on to add:

“Plumbers frequently use harmless, fluorescent green dye to detect leaks in plumbing and sewage systems.”

On the contrary, a news outlet also claimed that the water turned green due to a chemical called hexavalent chromium mixing with it. The substance reportedly prevents metals from rusting.

Despite it looking comical, the substance is extremely toxic in reality. It can reportedly lead to cancers in the lungs, gut and stomach. The Michigan State Police also revealed that the green slime recently seen in Manhattan originated from a nearby electroplating business.