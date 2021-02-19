Logan Paul still waiting on a date as bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr seems uncertain

After delaying the fight a couple of weeks ago, Logan Paul is still waiting for a new date to take on Floyd Mayweather. So far, it seems like only silence is coming from the latter's camp.

Logan Paul posted an Instagram story of him training with a punching bag to his right. The clip shows that he is still training in preparation for his upcoming fight. But the main takeaway was a simple line at the bottom:

"Waiting on that new date @floydmayweather."

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather delay fight, leaving the next date uncertain

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: The Logan Paul v. Floyd Mayweather will not be happening any time soon. Logan claims he’s still waiting on a date for the fight. The fight was originally scheduled for February 20 2021. pic.twitter.com/ClKUY0WLIJ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 19, 2021

The fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather was postponed in early February. Their bout was scheduled for February 20th, so it's almost past the point of the original fight with no new date set.

When news came out about the delay, many fans and outlets speculated that it got delayed due to low interest. However, Logan Paul cleared that up himself on his Impaulsive podcast.

"We knew it was going to be pushed for a minute now. Covid, some business complications is what I can say. Fight's still happening."

Logan Paul made it abundantly clear that the fight was going to happen at a later date. The 25-year-old's statements are what make the recent Instagram post even more confusing. He initially went into more detail about why exactly the fight was postponed.

"Easy with the rumors that there's no interest. I do feel the need to say that this fight broke every single combat sports record for pre-sale PPV numbers. Shattered. So I don't want to get the narrative twisted."

According to Logan Paul, the fight still has a ton of interest behind it, which may be right. But as far as the public knows, the bout has no new date in sight. To make matters more interesting, Floyd Mayweather recently claimed he would fight the Ohio native if he could beat Ben Askren in his own upcoming boxing bout.

Jake Paul took that deal seriously and made an insulting poem about the 43-year-old, which didn't sit well with the undefeated boxer. In the worst-case scenario, Floyd Mayweather may believe that Jake Paul is the money fight rather than Logan Paul at this point. But fans will have to wait until more information comes out.