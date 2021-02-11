Jake Paul says Floyd Mayweather is "thirsty for clout"

Jake Paul recently made some unsurprising comments about Floyd Mayweather as he called the undefeated boxer out for being "thirsty for clout."

In a video from EsNews on YouTube, which is a boxing media channel, Jake Paul was asked about his trash talk and possible fights in the future.

As soon as the video started, Elie Seckbach from EsNews said:

"Hey, Mayweather called you out."

He was referring to Mayweather's recent retort to Jake Paul on social media.

Jake Paul was quick to respond and said:

"I know. Man, he's thirsty for clout. He's just calling everyone out. 50 cent, my brother. But I cooked him. I put him on stilts."

Jake is referring to a video he made in which he read a poem that was entirely directed at roasting Floyd Mayweather:

"Dear Mr. Mayweather, who runs your Instagram? They need to get paid better. Do us a favor and stay off of social media, you should focus on learning to read, retirement, or maybe an encyclopedia. You call me out to fight but you're half my height. You may beat my brother but Jake Paul is a different type. F*ck your proposition, I don't do exhibitions. We can fight on my conditions, 50/50 commission."

At one point, Jake Paul even brought Mayweather's daughter and her pregnancy into the mix. While some found this distasteful, others were not surprised.

The poem clearly caught Floyd Mayweather's attention.

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather may have a potential fight if everything goes to plan

Floyd Mayweather was clearly unhappy with the post. In response, he posted on Instagram to address what Jake Paul said:

"Jake Paul is talking about he don't do exhibitions, them two bullshit boxing matches he had were exhibitions. They were not against real professional boxers. And I don’t even play when it comes to education because millions of blacks got lynched just for reading."

All the trash talk comes after Mayweather claimed he would fight Jake Paul if the latter could win his own boxing match against Ben Askren.

Mayweather is also set to fight Logan Paul once both sides can agree on a new fight date.

Once these fights are over, there may be another Mayweather and Paul fight on the cards.