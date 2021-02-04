Watch: Jake Paul taunts Floyd Mayweather's daughter in distasteful call out video

Jake Paul is once again at the center of attention. The 23-year-old YouTuber posted a video to his social media, in which he has targeted Floyd Mayweather and his daughter.

Paul, who is slated to fight former UFC star Ben Askren on April 17, holds a professional boxing record of 2-0-0. Although his opponents were far from being considered 'professional boxers', the YouTuber has now set his eyes on challenging arguably the greatest boxer of all time.

In his latest call-out video, Jake Paul can be seen reading a poem to Floyd Mayweather. Apart from taking digs at the legendary boxer, 'The Problem Child' also made a disturbing remark against Iyanna Mayweather, better known as Yaya Mayweather, who is Floyd's daughter.

"A quick NBA knockout, he is never boxing again. Speaking of NBA, who knocked-up your daughter, my friend?" said Paul.

A poem for Floyd Mayweather @FloydMayweather after I KO Ben Askren April 17th on @triller we can run it😁 pic.twitter.com/JizFyl2Eab — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 4, 2021

Jake Paul was alluding to his viral knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson. He then made a reference to Yaya Mayweather's complicated relationship with her boyfriend and father of her first child, rapper NBA Youngboy.

Paul also mocked Mayweather's height and claimed to share the boxing ring with Mayweather on his own conditions, shooting down the 43-year-old's offer to fight him in an exhibition match.

Floyd Mayweather had called out Jake Paul

Floyd Mayweather recently took to his Instagram where he revealed his intentions of fighting in exhibition bouts in 2021. 'Money' stated that after he is done with his fight against Logan Paul, he may go on to challenge his younger brother if he manages to beat Ben Askren. Mayweather later added that he is also open for a fight against his longtime adversary, rapper 50 Cent.

However, Jake Paul said that he doesn't entertain boxing in exhibition matches. Responding to Paul's call-out, Floyd Mayweather took to his Instagram and noted that his only two fights were in fact exhibition matches.

Mayweather was scheduled to face Logan Paul on February 20, but the highly-publicized bout has now been postponed. According to Logan, his team is trying to work out a deal with Mayweather, and the new date of their fight will be revealed soon.