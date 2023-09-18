Loki season 2 gets a new premiere date

As fans eagerly await Loki season 2, Marvel Studios has dropped a change in plans for the release of the second season of the popular series. Originally scheduled to premiere on Friday, October 6, 2023, the second season of Disney+/Marvel Studios' series is now being released in primetime, taking cues from a new rule from its Ahsoka playbook. The new release date for season 2 is October 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET, and all following episodes for the season will be released on Thursdays at 9 pm ET.

Ke Huy Quan joins the brand-new season with Eric Martin as head writer and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead as the directing team.

Loki season 2 to follow a new release model by Disney+

The change in release date for the upcoming season of Loki is a well-thought-out approach from Disney+. Generally, Disney+ has always picked midnight as the ideal time to release new episodes, but as the success of Ahsoka has shown, if new episodes are posted in the evening, viewers are more likely to tune in at the same time, increasing engagement for subsequent storylines. It will be interesting to see if Disney+ can increase viewership with the new approach or if they will have to revert to their earlier release schedule.

After the startling season conclusion in the first season, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) finds himself engaged in a struggle for the Time Variance Authority's soul as the second season begins. He travels through an ever-expanding and perilous cosmos in quest of Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), Miss Minutes (voiced by Tara Strong), and the reality of what it is to have free will and a noble purpose with the help of Mobius (Owen Wilson).

Season 2 also stars Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, and Jonathan Majors.

After playing the God of Mischief for more than ten years, Tom Hiddleston will return to the role of Loki. He will need all the assistance he can get to get back to his earlier timeline before something bad occurs because the events of the first installment put him in a very difficult situation. Since he was dropped into a different version of the TVA at the previous season finale, he would have to earn Mobius' trust all over again, although he was already warming up to him earlier.

After the change in timing, Loki season 2 is set to premiere on October 5, 2023, instead of the earlier set release date, which was October 6, 2023. Catch the new season of the show only on Disney+.