Loki season 2 episode 1: Release date, time, major spoilers to expect, rumors, and more

The universe of Loki beckons again, with fans holding their breath for the much-anticipated Loki season 2 episode 1. The God of Mischief, originating from Norse legends and later reborn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the mischief maker we love, first graced our screens in the 2011 blockbuster Thor.

By 2021, his metamorphosis from a mere antagonist to a cherished anti-hero merited him a dedicated series. With its setting post the Battle of New York, the first season brought back Tom Hiddleston, who seamlessly donned the role once more.

Integrating themes from mythology, the continuum of time, and the vast universe, the series culminated in the revelation of the Multiverse, keeping fans eagerly awaiting the next move.

As the second season's debut nears, excitement and expectations are soaring. As the next cornerstone of MCU's Phase Five, the episodes that lie ahead pledge profound explorations into the fabric of time, the vastness of the Multiverse, and the layers of reality. Gear up to discover what the next episode holds.

Loki season 2 episode 1 release timings for different time zones

Mark your calendars for October 6, 2023. Loki season 2 episode 1 will debut on Disney+

Pacific Time: Tuesday, October 6 at 12:00 a.m.

Tuesday, October 6 at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time: Tuesday, October 6 at 3:00 a.m.

Tuesday, October 6 at 3:00 a.m. Central Time: Tuesday, October 6 at 2:00 a.m.

Tuesday, October 6 at 2:00 a.m. Central European Summer Time: Tuesday, October 6 at 9:00 a.m.

Tuesday, October 6 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern European Summer Time: Tuesday, October 6 at 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, October 6 at 10:00 a.m. India Standard Time: Tuesday, October 6 at 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 6 at 12:30 p.m. Japan Standard Time / Korea Standard Time: Tuesday, October 6 at 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 6 at 4:00 p.m. Australian Eastern Time: Tuesday, October 6 at 5:00 p.m.

Spoilers to expect from Loki season 2 episode 1

For those who were at Destination D23, the opening 10 minutes of Loki season 2 episode 1 was a treat. This episode sees Mobius relentlessly pursuing Loki within the TVA corridors.

Puzzlingly, Loki seems unfamiliar to most. A daring escape sees him leaping into a futuristic flying taxi, reminiscent of scenes from "The Fifth Element."

However, their pursuit and flight end abruptly, crashing into the prominent statue of Kang and the TVA's headquarters. An intriguing twist is unveiled as Loki flits through different times.

There's a glimpse of a previous TVA era, where Kang wasn't just a shadow but the outright ruler. What led Kang to veil himself behind the Time Keepers later remains an unfolding mystery.

Loki season 2 theories

Given the unraveling Multiverse and the shady operations of the TVA, fans are rife with theories. Kang the Conqueror seems poised to play a pivotal role, possibly introducing various versions of himself.

With the altered timelines, Loki's disorientation, and the enigmatic motives of Judge Ravonna Renslayer, the stage is set for a tantalizing season.

Cast details

The new season boasts a stellar cast. Tom Hiddleston reprises his iconic role as Loki, joined by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, and Eugene Cordero.

There's also speculation about Jonathan Majors returning as Kang the Conqueror. Exciting additions include Rafael Casal, Ke Huy Quan, and Kate Dickie, who is rumored to portray a new antagonist.

Who is behind the show?

Loki season 2 episode 1 sails under the flag of Marvel Studios, with Eric Martin captaining the ship as the primary writer. The directing duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead navigate the season's visual journey.

Notably, Michael Waldron and Tom Hiddleston, integral to the series' success, return as executive producers.

As the curtain is set to rise on Loki season 2 episode 1, fans are in for a ride filled with excitement, suspense, and countless twists. With a captivating cast and an equally compelling storyline, this episode promises to be another gem in the Marvel crown.