"Look in the mirror": Internet calls out Nancy Mace for labelling Bella Hadid a 'disgusting' human being on X

Republican Representative Nancy Mace recently described model Bella Hadid as a disgusting human being. In a recent X post, the lawmaker from South Carolina verbally attacked Hadid over a recent Instagram story in which she held up a historic map of Palestine.

Ad

On Sunday, February 16, while sharing a screenshot of the model's post on X, Mace wrote:

“Bella Hadid is a disgusting human being.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The picture seemed to have been shot when Hadid posed with the map, which is captioned "Western Palestine," during her visit to the Qatar National Library in 2022. It's unclear, though, when Hadid uploaded the picture, has it's no longer there.

However, once Mace’s X post went viral, netizens took to the comment section of the post to defend the model. One even asked Nancy to “look in the mirror.”

“Look in the mirror,” wrote one user.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others also wrote similar things as one alleged that no one cares about her opinion, while another one said that Hadid didn’t do anything wrong.

“Im going to hold your hand when i tell you this …. No one cares about your opinion so keep them to yourself thanks,” wrote one user.

“That’s not very kind,” commented another one.

Ad

“Bella Hadid is a stunning model holding a factual map of Palestine. She and the Palestinians have dignity something you've never heard of,” another one fired back.

Additionally, other X users also echoed similar sentiments as one said that the map existed even before the friction between Palestine and Israel. Another one said that Israel didn’t exist back then.

“It’s a map of Palestine- before Israel was “created”.” one tried to reason.

Ad

“Notice the map says “Western Palestine” because at that time Jordan was also part of Palestine, Eastern Palestine! Anyone out marching demanding that Jordan gives land back to “Palestinians”?” another one tried to explain.

“And Nancy Mace has a problem with Map,” one wrote, sarcastically.

Bella Hadid is pro- Palestine whereas Nancy Mace is pro-Israel

Bella Hadid has always supported Palestine (Image via Getty Images)

The Qatar National Library's Facebook page states that the picture of Hadid displaying the map was taken during her visit there in November 2022. At the time, the library wrote:

Ad

“We were delighted to welcome Palestinian-Dutch supermodel Bella Hadid to the Library where she was acquainted with the historical items in our Heritage Library that showcase the significant history of Palestine.”

The post came four months after the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas killed hundreds of Israelis in a covert attack on October 7, 2023. In a Fox News interview last year, on May 2, 2024, Mace, 47, denounced American pro-Palestine demonstrators as "terrorist loving Jew haters."

Ad

Ad

She is a fervent supporter of Israel. The same is stated on her official website. According to the website, her office supports Israel's right to self-defense against terrorist groups and is a strong supporter of the U.S.-Israel partnership.

The statement further added that in reaction to immediate threats, they have also voted in favor of the expedited deployment of U.S. armed forces to the region and to transfer of vital aid to Israel.

Ad

On the other hand, born in Washington, DC, Bella Hadid, who is the daughter of a Palestinian real estate magnate, regularly posts about being pro-Gaza on her Instagram account. She has also contributed $1 million to help operations in war-torn Palestine alongside her sister, Gigi.

Ad

Additionally, as per BBC's June 1, 2024 posts, Hadid also expressed her sympathies to the victims of Hamas' onslaught on Gaza on her Instagram and emphasized that her "hopes and dreams for Palestinians" do not "include the harm of a Jewish person." The statement further continued:

“My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict – too many of which are children."

Since then, Bella Hadid has been an outspoken critic of Israel and supporter of Palestinian demonstrators during the succeeding conflict in Gaza.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback