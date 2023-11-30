"What exactly does this accomplish": Internet reacts as Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting face disruption from Pro-Palestinian protestors

On Wednesday, November 29, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protestors crowded the streets around Rockefeller Centre. Simultaneously, only a few blocks from Rockefeller Centre, during a pro-Palestinian march, clashes broke out. The rioters got into a fight with the NYPD police during that. According to the NY Post and other sources, this was done to disrupt the yearly Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree lighting, which drew thousands of spectators, to raise money for Gaza.

The rioters were even yelling "river to the sea”. The police then arrived and attempted to break apart the people who were just there to celebrate Christmas from the protesters during this incident. Numerous fights started, and many people were arrested.

As per the NY Post, the protestors were yelling,

“Free, free Palestine!”

The video of the entire incident was uploaded on different social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) by X users, like, @rawsalerts. Once this clip went viral, people took to the comment section of the post to react to the incident. Most X users criticized the protestors and this act.

On Wednesday, just outside the annual lighting of the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Centre in New York City, agitated pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupted the occasion. NBC aired the entire event and emphasized the celebration on stage over the rowdy activity taking place yards away.

In the viral video, one can see the massive crowd causing the riot. Unable to reach the NYC Christmas tree, they have clustered around the tree outside the News Corp building, which is the home of Fox News and The Post. This particular place has already been targeted twice by pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

As per sources like Deadline, the protestors then flocked along Sixth Avenue with Palestinian flags and placards demanding an "end to genocide”. They then joined the groups of tourists, who were waiting at the entrance of the famous event.

The New York Police Department increased security because they anticipated a disruption like this with a rally taking place just adjacent to the tree lighting, according to CBS News. However, protestors managed to breach their barriers and were even engaged in physical combat with the police despite the barriers and the added security measures.

In the same video that was made public, a protester can be observed scaling the building's address pillar, while another carried a large sign with a swastika that compared the Israel Defence Forces to the Nazis.

As soon as the video of the incident was uploaded on X by @rawsalerts, netizens flooded the comment section with criticism. They voiced their opinion and bashed the protestors for their act.

Police officers had put the event on "high alert" in anticipation of the demonstrations, so they were prepared for the disturbance. Before the planned protest, the NYPD issued a directive for a heavy security presence, stating that "elevated vigilance" is required during this year's Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

However, the group of the rioters posed a challenge. Even though they were repeatedly pushed back by NYPD officers, the protesters retaliated by calling the police "f**king Nazis”.

As the NY Post reported, one minor and seven other people were arrested for taking part in the entire protest. Misdemeanor charges will be brought against the others.