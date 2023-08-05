What is the charge for inciting a riot? Kai Cenat unlawful assembly meaning explored in wake of Union Square mayhem

Twitch star Kai Cenat is set to be charged with two counts of encouraging a riot and unlawful assembly. NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey disclosed the news in a press conference after several people gathered at Union Square Park on Friday, leading to a chaotic situation. The gathering happened after Kai Cenat announced a giveaway.

According to Find Law, the punishment for being involved in riots or inciting a riot is either fines or imprisonment of five years. State punishments could be different based on jurisdiction or could be more or less severe.

During a press conference, Maddrey said that the crowding that happened on August 4, 2023, led to severe injuries:

"When we started clearing the young people out here, the young people ran through the streets of the city, taking plates off of people who were outside dining. [They were] throwing plates at police officers."

Maddrey also said that no one was listening to their orders and they had to be careful while they were handling the situation because a lot of young people were present at the spot. He added that the parents of some kids also rushed to the place and wanted to enter the area, believing that their kid was there.

What is unlawful assembly? Meaning elaborated

Britannica states that unlawful assembly refers to crowding to commit a crime that could lead to terror among the public. According to Anglo-American law, a gathering of many people is illegal if they have an illegal purpose. The law in Canada states that an assembly is illegal if it causes the persons in the area to fear that the gathering could affect peace.

Local police forces are given the administrative power for bringing control over the usage of public parks and roads in case there is a possibility of violence. However, the authority could be misused for explaining the intervention in public gatherings where the intention is not to bring harm to anyone.

Even the right to protest can sometimes take the form of a riot. In case protests turn into riots, a person could be prosecuted in state and federal court.

There are different laws for each state to explain the causes of a riot. A riot refers to a public disturbance where a group gets involved in violent acts aiming at property damage or injuring people. Inciting a riot means the act of organization and participation in a riot and encouraging others to do the same.

Kai Cenat's announcement of giving out PS5s led to a huge riot in Union Square Park

During a live stream on Wednesday, Kai Cenat announced a huge giveaway that would be organized at Union Square Park at 4 pm. Cenat, however, did not acquire permission before making the announcement.

The public started entering the park at 3 pm. NYPD chief Jeffrey Maddrey revealed that the park was eventually crowded with many people, which affected the traffic on the road. The police department had to activate a Level 4 response to control the crowd.

Black Millionaires ® @Blackmillions_ pic.twitter.com/2sNAsiC8xc The #1 Streamer in the world Kai Cenat has been arrested for inciting a Riot after he posted his location in New York for a giveaway to his fans. It’s estimated that over 10,000 people showed up. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The attendees soon started to get involved in violent acts. Some people even had shovels and axes that were collected from a nearby construction site. Others were throwing fireworks at the cops.

Although Kai Cenat was available at the place, he was escorted out of the area by police officers. 65 people have already been arrested in connection with the incident. Most of them were juveniles.

The police officers managed to send a portion of the public towards Park Avenue and anyone refusing to listen to them was immediately arrested.

18-year-old Josh Ortiz, who was also inside the park, blamed Kai Cenat for what happened, adding that he went to the place only to see Cenat and another internet star, Fanum.