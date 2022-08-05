What did Brittney Griner take to Russia? Celebrities react as US Basketball star is jailed for 9 years

On Thursday, WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for bringing vape cartridges infused with cannabis or hash oil to Russia, a substance considered illegal.

The athlete was first detained by the Federal Security Service at Sheremetyevo International Airport on February 17, 2022, and was later arrested on drug charges. Griner pled guilty last month but clarified that she had no intentions of breaking Russian law and mistakenly carried the substance in her luggage.

T.J. Quinn @TJQuinnESPN BREAKING: Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years by Russian court.

Following her sentencing, Griner explained why pleading guilty to the charges in July. She admitted that she made a mistake and said she wanted to take ownership of her actions:

“I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling, that it doesn't end my life here. My parents taught me two important things: one, take ownership of your responsibilities and two, work hard for everything that you have. That's why I pled guilty to my charges.”

The basketball star also broke down in tears on court before clarifying that she had no intention of committing a crime or breaking Russian law:

“I want to say again that I had no intent on breaking any Russians laws. I had no intent, I did not conspire or plan to commit this crime.”

Brittney Griner’s legal team is reportedly working towards requesting the athlete’s acquittal. Her lawyers mentioned that the ruling was unreasonable as the court allegedly overlooked all evidence presented in the former’s defense.

Attorney Maria Blagovolina shared that Griner was “upset and stressed” over the situation and could “hardly talk.” She also said that lawyers have decided to appeal against the verdict.

Why did Russia detain Brittney Griner on drug charges?

In February, Brittney Griner was detained at Russia’s Sheremetyevo International Airport after the Russian Federal Security Service found vape cartridges containing hash or cannabis oil in her luggage.

As per Tass News Agency, the Russian government mentioned that the athlete brought two cartridges containing “0.252 grams and 0.45 grams of hash oil for personal use.” She was later taken into custody in a Russian prison for “large-scale transportation of illegal narcotics.”

Griner was reportedly prescribed medicinal cannabis in Arizona, but the substance is considered illegal in Russia. Last month, the basketball player pled guilty to the charges but mentioned that she carried the substance in her luggage “by mistake” and never intended to break Russian laws.

During the August 2 hearing of her case, Griner’s lawyers claimed that the state-appointed forensic experts made “technical and procedural errors” while examining the cartridges in the athlete’s luggage.

Another forensic expert, Dmitry Gladyshev, was called to the stand to testify about the substance found in Griner’s luggage. He said:

“The examination [of the cartridges] does not comply with the legislation regarding the completeness of the study and does not comply with the norms of the [Russian Criminal] Code.”

Prior to Brittney Griner’s July testimony, her team highlighted that cannabis can be used for medical purposes. The lawyers also reiterated that the player “accidentally” placed the substance in her luggage due to a “rush.”

However, Russia mentioned that cannabis continues to be illegal in Russia for both medicinal and recreational purposes. Reports suggest that Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that America’s legalization of cannabis has no impact on the rules of Russia.

Public figures and celebrities react to Brittney Griner’s sentencing

Celebrities and public figures demand Brittney Griner's release from Russia

Brittney Griner’s arrest in Russia has been at the center of a complex US-Russian geopolitical situation, especially amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. The US government faced pressure from citizens and prominent figures to bring the WNBA star back home.

The Biden administration even proposed a prisoner swap deal with Russia and agreed to release Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout from the US in exchange for Griner’s release from Russia.

The Russian court’s decision to sentence Brittney Griner to nine years in prison left the US in shock. Several celebrities and public figures, including politicians, athletes and Griner’s colleagues, immediately turned to their respective platforms to react to the verdict.

As per Reuters, President Joe Biden issued an immediate statement demanding Griner’s release and saying she was “wrongfully detained” in Russia:

“Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney. It's unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates.”

Vice President Kamala Harris added that she is working with Biden “every day” to reunite Griner with her loved ones:

Vice President Kamala Harris @VP With today’s sentencing, Russia continues its wrongful detention of Brittney Griner. She should be released immediately. @POTUS and I, and our entire Administration, are working every day to reunite Brittney, as well as Paul Whelan, with loved ones who miss each of them dearly. With today’s sentencing, Russia continues its wrongful detention of Brittney Griner. She should be released immediately. @POTUS and I, and our entire Administration, are working every day to reunite Brittney, as well as Paul Whelan, with loved ones who miss each of them dearly.

Senator Ted Cruz, from Griner’s native state of Texas, said he was “disappointed” with the verdict, while Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen dubbed the verdict “a miscarriage of justice.”

Senator Ted Cruz @SenTedCruz Disappointed and deeply concerned that Russia appears ready to continue unjustly detaining Brittney Griner.



She should be released and returned to her family immediately. Disappointed and deeply concerned that Russia appears ready to continue unjustly detaining Brittney Griner. She should be released and returned to her family immediately.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mentioned that she would continue to support the Biden administration in their efforts to bring Griner and other wrongfully detained Americans back home, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken pointed out that the verdict further highlighted the issue of “the Russian government's use of wrongful detentions."

Nancy Pelosi @SpeakerPelosi The wrongful detainment & unjust sentencing of Brittney Griner are brazen & unacceptable violations of the rule of law by Putin. Russia must release her immediately. Every day that she remains in detention is a reminder of Putin’s contempt for the law and human rights & dignity. The wrongful detainment & unjust sentencing of Brittney Griner are brazen & unacceptable violations of the rule of law by Putin. Russia must release her immediately. Every day that she remains in detention is a reminder of Putin’s contempt for the law and human rights & dignity.

Nancy Pelosi @SpeakerPelosi

speaker.gov/newsroom/8422-1 We will continue to support the Administration as it works to bring her, Paul Whelan, & others unjustly detained in Russia and around the world home to their country and to their loved ones. We will continue to support the Administration as it works to bring her, Paul Whelan, & others unjustly detained in Russia and around the world home to their country and to their loved ones.speaker.gov/newsroom/8422-1

Secretary Antony Blinken @SecBlinken The Russian court’s conviction and sentencing of U.S. citizen Brittney Griner spotlights our concerns with the Russian government’s use of wrongful detentions. I am committed to ensuring we do everything we can to bring home Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan as soon as possible. The Russian court’s conviction and sentencing of U.S. citizen Brittney Griner spotlights our concerns with the Russian government’s use of wrongful detentions. I am committed to ensuring we do everything we can to bring home Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan as soon as possible.

Brittney Griner’s teammates and colleagues from the Phoenix Mercury, including star point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, forward Brianna Turner, guard Kia Nurse and winger Diamond DeShields, also took to social media to share their heartbreaking reactions to the former’s prison sentence:

Diamond DeShields @diamonddoesit1 Seeing BG behind these bars is breaking my heart. Praying hard for her today Seeing BG behind these bars is breaking my heart. Praying hard for her today

Brianna Turner @_Breezy_Briii Thinking of BG and how much light she relentlessly brought to everyone around her. Even after sentencing is complete I hope @POTUS @WhiteHouse will continue to do everything in their power to bring Brittney Griner & all other Americans detained abroad home Thinking of BG and how much light she relentlessly brought to everyone around her. Even after sentencing is complete I hope @POTUS & @WhiteHouse will continue to do everything in their power to bring Brittney Griner & all other Americans detained abroad home

Prominent athletes like Chris Mosier, Robert Griffin III, Ryan Clark, Jaden Ivey, Ja Morant, Bam Adebayo, Grant Williams, A'ja Wilson and Kahleah Copper, among others, also requested Griner’s freedom in their respective social media platforms:

The Chris Mosier @TheChrisMosier Sending love to Brittney as well as BG's mom, her wife Cherelle, her teammates & friends. We won't stop fighting for her. #WeAreBG DAMN.Sending love to Brittney as well as BG's mom, her wife Cherelle, her teammates & friends. We won't stop fighting for her. #FreeBG DAMN. 💔 Sending love to Brittney as well as BG's mom, her wife Cherelle, her teammates & friends. We won't stop fighting for her. #FreeBG #WeAreBG

Robert Griffin III @RGIII BRING BRITTNEY GRINER HOME!!! BRING BRITTNEY GRINER HOME!!!

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25 Man, I feel for BG. Can’t imagine what she’s been through. Thoughts & prayers won’t help, but action will. Someone who can make a difference needs to right now. Man, I feel for BG. Can’t imagine what she’s been through. Thoughts & prayers won’t help, but action will. Someone who can make a difference needs to right now.

13am Adebayo💥 @Bam1of1 Smh 9 Years…. Free BG 🤞🏾 Smh 9 Years…. Free BG 🤞🏾

Additionally, musicians like Meek Mill, 50 cents, and Justin Beiber also condemned Griner’s sentence and requested to bring her back home:

MeekMill @MeekMill Free BG … let’s fight for her!!!!!!! Free BG … let’s fight for her!!!!!!!

As reactions continued to pour in online, National security spokesperson John Kirby requested Russia to accept a “serious proposal” about the prisoner swap to ensure Brittney Griner’s release.

However, Reuters reported that Russian officials mentioned that the deal had not been finalized. They also reportedly argued that Griner should be judged for violating the country's laws.

