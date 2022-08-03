"What a bunch of weasels!" - Joe Rogan says Joe Biden's government is 'gaslighting' people by changing definition of recession

During a recent episode of his JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast, Joe Rogan put the Joe Biden administration on blast. In a conversation with YouTuber Chris Williamson, Rogan claimed that the Biden government is 'gaslighting' people by changing the definition of recession.

Rogan's comments came after Williamson told him that the definition of recession had recently been changed on Wikipedia. According to Rogan, the Biden administration has changed the definition of recession to avoid accountability for the current economic slump in the country.

He claimed that the job of the administration is to ensure that there remains an economic balance in the country and since the Biden government has failed to do so, it should be criticized by the people.

Rogan said:

"Well, that's gaslighting... We've always used that term 'recession', and we've always used that term to define whether or not the economic policies that are currently in place and whether or not the management the government has done a good job of making sure that the economy stays in a good place. That they definitely haven't done that so in order to escape that sort of distinction they're literally changing the definition which is terrible, and it should be pushed back against in a big way."

Rogan continued:

"It should be something that people get angry about like, 'Hey, you're f***ing with definitions in order to pretend that you're doing a good job'... If you can't control the economy, you might as well just control the language and hope for the best go. What a bunch of weasels."

Joe Rogan criticized for allegedly disrespecting UFC champion

Joe Rogan recently faced criticism from fans after suggesting that reigning UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is unlikely to cut down to the 125lbs limit in the future.

During the broadcast of the recently concluded interim title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France, Rogan termed the matchup as "the real world title fight," leaving Figueiredo and his fans fuming:

"This is the real world title fight. I don’t think we’re ever going to see DF [Figueiredo] down at 125 again, and I think those two gentlemen, there’s a real good argument that Moreno won that last fight as well," Rogan said during the broadcast of UFC 277.

Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti Joe Rogan just completely shit over Deiveson Figueiredo on the #UFC277 broadcast. Basically implied he's not the real UFC flyweight champion. That was very odd. Joe Rogan just completely shit over Deiveson Figueiredo on the #UFC277 broadcast. Basically implied he's not the real UFC flyweight champion. That was very odd.

Eric Marcotte @ericmarcotte705 Joe Rogan is not much of a Deiveson Figueiredo fan apparently. #UFC277 Joe Rogan is not much of a Deiveson Figueiredo fan apparently. #UFC277

Shane Kiely @shanekse85 Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti Joe Rogan just completely shit over Deiveson Figueiredo on the #UFC277 broadcast. Basically implied he's not the real UFC flyweight champion. That was very odd. Joe Rogan just completely shit over Deiveson Figueiredo on the #UFC277 broadcast. Basically implied he's not the real UFC flyweight champion. That was very odd. Rogan is normally so wrong I think this might mean Figueiredo actually owns the UFC now twitter.com/shaunalshatti/… Rogan is normally so wrong I think this might mean Figueiredo actually owns the UFC now twitter.com/shaunalshatti/…

Jack Wannan @JackWannan Rogan doesn't even know how many times Figueiredo and Moreno fought before... Rogan doesn't even know how many times Figueiredo and Moreno fought before...

'Deus da Guerra' responded to the UFC commentator, challenging him to a friendly wager about him being able to make the 125lbs limit for his next fight:

"I’m gonna have to step into the octagon, go into the arena and look for Joe Rogan’s crystal ball... I’m gonna make weight."

