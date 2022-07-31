"Look for Joe Rogan's crystal ball" - Deiveson Figueiredo suggests "friendly wager" after UFC commentator's dismissive comments 

Deiveson Figueiredo has proposed a friendly wager to Joe Rogan after the UFC color commentator's dismissive comments about him. Rogan recently hailed the UFC 277 interim title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France as the "real title fight," as he believes Figueiredo won't return to flyweight.

Figueiredo, who was in attendance at UFC 277, was asked to weigh-in on Rogan's comments. 'Deus da Guerra' joked about going in search of Rogan's "crystal ball." The UFC flyweight champion also promised to prove Rogan wrong, suggesting a friendly wager against the renowned podcaster. Figueiredo told reporters at UFC 277 in Dallas:

"I'm gonna have to step into the octagon and go under the arena and look for Joe Rogan's crystal ball. I'm gonna show it to him, you know. Maybe this could be a little friendly wager. I'm gonna make weight and I'm gonna show it to him."

Watch Figueiredo's take on Rogan's comments below:

Deiveson Figueiredo has been out of action since January, nursing injuries to both hands and one knee. The UFC flyweight champion has promised to defend his thorne against the winner of the UFC 277 interim title fight, although he is eyeing a move up to 135 pounds in the future. 'Deus the Guerra' also told ESPN that he is 95% recovered and is anticipating a return in the winter.

Deiveson Figueiredo wants to go straight for the title when he makes the move to bantamweight

Deiveson Figueiredo is looking for new challenges, having fought Brandon Moreno three times in less than two years. The UFC flyweight champ would admittedly prefer to fight Kai Kara-France for his next title defense, but he is also eyeing a move to bantamweight. Figueiredo recently stated that he would like to go "straight for the belt” when he does make the move to 135 lbs.

'Deus da Guerra' stated that he doesn't expect Aljamain Sterling to be the bantamweight champion for long. According to the Brazilian, former featherweight king Jose Aldo would knock out 'Funkmaster' in a potential outing.

Figueiredo also expects former bantamweight champ T.J. Dillashaw to win the title whenever he gets a shot next. The 34-year-old told MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca:

“I think it’s a matter of time until [Aljamain Sterling] loses this spot. There are some guys that are way better than him. If he collides with Jose Aldo, Jose Aldo knocks him out. I’ve observed [Dillashaw] a lot — he’s very strategic and smart. When he fights for the belt again, he will win this title back.”

UFC @ufc #UFC277 The champ is in the house with his eyes on tonight's co-main event The champ is in the house with his eyes on tonight's co-main event 👀 #UFC277 https://t.co/ZDsRT1tkw2

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far