Deiveson Figueiredo pleads Dana White to give Kai Kara-France title shot over "racist" Brandon Moreno and team

Deiveson Figueiredo pitched an interesting case to Dana White as to why Kai Kara-France should get a title shot over Brandon Moreno.

The reigning UFC flyweight champion said that Moreno and his team need to be shunned after they allegedly threw racist comments at Figueiredo. In a lengthy Instagram post, the Brazilian wrote:

"I just wanted to say thank you for the opportunities that you have given me, my family and my country. You know that I would fight anybody, anytime and anywhere. That’s being said, I wanted to fight Brandon Moreno for the 4th time, because I know this is what the fans want. Until his Team crossed the line with racist comments. Calling me a monkey and even going to the extent of photo shopping a monkeys face on top of mine. You know what I’m talking about @raul_entram"

'The God of War' tagged one of Moreno's coaches, Raul Arvizu, in his post, seemingly accusing him of perpetuating racist behavior. In light of the situation, the Brazilian made it clear that Kara-France is his preferred opponent. Figueiredo continued:

"When all this happened I went on a campaign to stop racist and prejudice in my city where it is predominately Indians and blacks. As the UFC Champion of the world I ask you to consider my wish. I wish to fight the next contender in line [Kai Kara-France] who has earned his spot.

Figueiredo and Moreno have fought thrice in a series of title fights. The rivals are now expected to engage in a rare tetralogy as they each own one win apiece over the other, with their first fight ending in a draw.

Deiveson Figueiredo says Brandon Moreno should take a backseat to Kai Kara-France

Kai Kara-France recently earned a massive win over fellow top contender Askar Askarov on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus. Moments after the fight, Deiveson Figueiredo took to Twitter to congratulate the up-and-coming Kiwi for the victory.

What's more, the Brazilian titleholder claimed that Kara-France has now overtaken Brandon Moreno as the No.1 contender. He wrote:

"Congratulations you dirty kiwi [Kai Kara-France] you just punched your ticket with the God of War. [Brandon Moreno] you just took the back seat. You are 0- 2 against [Alexandre Pantoja] if you could beat him I’ll give you the next title shot. [Brazil vs. New Zealand] let’s make it happen [Dana White]."

