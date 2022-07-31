"I don't think we're ever going to see Deiveson Figueiredo down at 125 again" - Joe Rogan hails Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France as the "real" flyweight title fight during UFC 277 broadcast 

Joe Rogan sounded dismissive of Deiveson Figueiredo's champion status during the UFC 277 broadcast, hailing the interim title clash between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France as the 'real' flyweight title fight. The UFC color commentator believes 'Deus da Guerra' will not return to defend his throne at 125 pounds.

Backing his claim, Rogan also stated that Moreno should have won his trilogy bout against Figueiredo as well. The renowned podcaster said during the UFC 277 broadcast:

“[UFC 277 is] the real world title fight. I don’t think we’re ever going to see DF down at 125 again, and I think those two gentlemen, there’s a real good argument that Moreno won that last fight as well. So that is, in my opinion, that’s the world title fight right there.”

Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti Joe Rogan just completely shit over Deiveson Figueiredo on the #UFC277 broadcast. Basically implied he's not the real UFC flyweight champion. That was very odd. Joe Rogan just completely shit over Deiveson Figueiredo on the #UFC277 broadcast. Basically implied he's not the real UFC flyweight champion. That was very odd.

Figueiredo regained his title from Moreno via a closely contested unanimous decision at UFC 270 in January. 'Deus da Guerra' has since been out of action nursing injuries to both hands and one knee. The Brazilian has been dismissive of the interim title fight, although he has expressed interest in a bout against Kara-France.

In the aftermath of Joe Rogan's comments, Henry Cejudo, Figueiredo's new training partner, came to the defense of the flyweight champ. 'Triple C' is confident that the Brazilian will defend his flyweight title against the interim champion.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo @joerogan #UFC277 Make no mistake about it: @Daico_Deiveson is the UNDISPUTED UFC flyweight champion of the world. And he's going to defend his crown against whoever's unlucky enough to win tonight once he's ready. Respect to the REAL champ Make no mistake about it: @Daico_Deiveson is the UNDISPUTED UFC flyweight champion of the world. And he's going to defend his crown against whoever's unlucky enough to win tonight once he's ready. Respect to the REAL champ🏆🇧🇷 @joerogan #UFC277 https://t.co/inmznxPCns

Figueiredo is in attendance for tonight's interim title clash between Moreno and Kara-France.

UFC @ufc #UFC277 The champ is in the house with his eyes on tonight's co-main event The champ is in the house with his eyes on tonight's co-main event 👀 #UFC277 https://t.co/ZDsRT1tkw2

Deiveson Figueiredo has promised to continue defending his title

Deiveson Figueiredo hasn't fought anyone other than Brandon Moreno since December 2020. 'Deus da Guerra' retained his title via a majority decision in the first encounter, lost it via submission in the rematch, and regained it via a majority draw in the trilogy fight.

The Brazilian is now admittedly looking for a new challenge in Kai Kara-France while also eyeing a move up to bantamweight. However, Figueiredo recently promised to continue defending his 125 pound throne as long as there is someone to challenge him. The flyweight champ said on MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca podcast:

"I admit I have the desire to go up to 135. I don’t know when, only God knows that. [But] as long as I’m having success at 125 and have someone to challenge me, rest assured that I’ll continue defending what’s mine.”

Matthew Wells @MrMWells Deiveson Figueiredo is here and he has his hardware with him, among other shiny things. #UFC277 Deiveson Figueiredo is here and he has his hardware with him, among other shiny things. #UFC277 https://t.co/AIvBF0C05w

