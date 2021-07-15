Deiveson Figueiredo reveals why he wants to train with former UFC champion Henry Cejudo

UFC flyweight Deiveson Figueiredo has stated that he is interested in training with former UFC champion Henry Cejudo.

Speaking to Combate, 'Deus Da Guerra' said he sees a potential ally in the form of 'The Messenger'.

"I've been talking to [Henry] Cejudo's coach. In Phoenix, I talked to him too. He always challenged me on the social network, we may fight in 61kg, I'm looking for allies. He can be an ally for sure." Deiveson Figueiredo said [Translated from Portuguese].

The Brazilian fighter also talked about his interaction with Cejudo when the two fighters met at UFC 263.

"Cejudo said that I cut a lot of weight to 57kg, that it would be better for me to go up to 61kg, maybe even interested in fighting me."

Deiveson Figueiredo brought life back to the UFC's flyweight division in 2020. The Brazilian's amazing run started with a TKO victory over Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Night 169. Although the fight was for the flyweight championship, Figueiredo was unable to win the title due to missing weight before the fight.

The two fighters met again at UFC Fight Night 172. 'Deus Da Guerra' completed the job this time as he submitted Benavidez in the opening round and won the 125-pound title.

He successfully defended his belt for the first time at UFC 255 against Alex Perez. Figueiredo then made a quick turnaround for his second title defense at UFC 256 against Brandon Moreno.

Figueiredo and Moreno slugged it out for five long rounds and gave viewers arguably the best flyweight fight in UFC history. The back-and-forth contest was hailed by many as the 'Fight of the Year'.

Deiveson Figueiredo wants a trilogy bout with Brandon Moreno

In an interview with Combate, Deiveson Figueiredo shared that he is aiming for a trilogy fight with Brandon Moreno, having lost the title to the Mexican when the pair met inside the Gila River Arena last month.

"I want to get my belt back, I'm going to go after this trilogy. I won the first fight, they got a draw I don't know how, they took a point. Moreno won the second one, so let's get to the trilogy right away." Deiveson Figueiredo said.

