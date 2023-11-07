What did Dylan Miller do? Loveland police officer arrested over assaulting 15-year-old girl

Former Loveland cop, Dylan Miller, has been taken into custody after being accused of s*xually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. On Monday, November 6, Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran confirmed during a news conference that Miller is the suspect in the case. He currently faces multiple s*x crime charges.

According to Tim Doran, the department worked well and took immediate action when they became aware of the allegations against Miller. Along with the s*xual assault charges, the suspect also faces a kidnapping charge. The victim claimed that Miller assaulted her in July 2023.

Ex-police officer Dylan Miller is charged in connection to the alleged s*xual assault allegations against a minor

As mentioned previously, authorities revealed Dylan Miller's name as the suspect in the s*xual assault case of a 15-year-old girl. The victim claimed that she first came across Miller during a traffic stop. The next time she met him was allegedly in July at North Lake Park. She claimed that she was there after hours with a friend, and Miller, who was an on-duty cop at the time, allegedly asked the victim's friend to leave.

After the friend left, Miller reportedly took the young girl to a remote area and s*xually assaulted her. According to Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen,

"The respect that I have at this moment for this young woman and her family to come forward and make this known to us is beyond measure."

After being arrested on Monday, November 6, Dylan Miller has been charged with s*xual assault, s*xual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, and unlawful s*xual conduct by a peace officer. Police Chief Doran spoke about the alleged incident and said,

"When a member of our department is accused of violating the law, I will act swiftly."

Miller has been held without a bond

The family first contacted the cops, reporting the incident on October 23, 2023. The Loveland Police Department requested the Larimer County Sheriff's Office to lead the investigation and conduct interviews. Shortly after the arrest, Miller was fired from his job. Doran stated:

"You can rest assured we acted as quickly as possible to identify and place the former officer on leave to minimize his contact with the public."

CBS News reported that along with the charges mentioned earlier against Dylan Miller, he also faces a kidnapping charge, first-degree official misconduct, and official oppression. He is being held at the Larimer County Detention. It has been discovered that the ex-cop has been with the Loveland Police Department since 2022. Prior to that, he was employed with the Durango Police in 2020.

Durango Police Chief Bob Brammer spoke to 9NEWS and confirmed that they couldn't find allegations against the suspect when he was working there. Brammer added:

"We did put out a news release, and if new information comes our way, we will certainly investigate it to the end."

Authorities are working to try and identify if there are more victims.