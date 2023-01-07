"Peak first world problems": Netizens troll Celine Dion fans protesting outside Rolling Stone's office over list snub

More than a dozen Celine Dion fans gathered in front of Rolling Stone’s office in New York City on Friday, January 6, 2023, and protested for leaving the singer out of their “200 Greatest Singers of All Times” list. The fans, who allegedly belong to a Facebook group called “The Red Heads,” arranged this protest with signs and placards.

The same has also been reported by Rolling Stone, as the publication claimed that the Facebook group released some videos and pictures of the protestors holding up signs.

However, netizens were not too pleased with the protesting fans and took to Twitter to troll them. One netizen tweeted:

“Peak first world problems”

Social media users trolled Celine Dion fans for protesting outside the Rolling Stones office (Image via Twitter/@robertoblake)

Celine Dion fans lash out at Rolling Stone by protesting outside their office, get slammed by netizens

The members of the protest group, The Red Heads - who have more than 99,000 followers on Facebook and 10,000 followers on Instagram - took to the streets of New York, outside the office of Rolling Stone, to showcase their disagreement with the publication omitting Celine Dion from their “200 Greatest Singers of All Times” list.

In pictures and videos from the site, Celine Dion's followers and fans can be seen with signage and placards outside the Rolling Stone office.

However, the move did not sit well with netizens, who took to Twitter to troll the protestors:

jah @eIijahfr @ViralMaterialz i get she was snubbed but damn get a job @ViralMaterialz i get she was snubbed but damn get a job 😭😭

Bryn @brynnelson @bryentmicheal @PopBase @celinedion My thoughts exactly. Wild she’s not on it but this list doesn’t mean anything 🤨 @bryentmicheal @PopBase @celinedion My thoughts exactly. Wild she’s not on it but this list doesn’t mean anything 🤨

Many others, however, continued to bash Rolling Stone for omitting the artist from the list:

celine vocals @mtl_vocalist Celine Dion is a top 3 vocalist of all time. Rolling Stone needs to immediately exit the business of music journalism.



Celine Dion is a top 3 vocalist of all time. Rolling Stone needs to immediately exit the business of music journalism.https://t.co/YP5tJ6jDlp

GraceMonroe @marlonwkennedy @RollingStone You have no shame rolling stone! How much Beyoncé paid you guys this time? @RollingStone You have no shame rolling stone! How much Beyoncé paid you guys this time?

Rolling Stone responds to protests

The publication also took to Twitter to share a few snippets from the protest. Furthermore, in a one-on-one with a journalist from Rolling Stone, one of the protestors said:

“Well, we are here to express ourselves in the name of Celine because obviously, you made a big mistake forgetting her name on the big list you published last week. So we came here to make sure that you know that you missed the best singer in the world on your list.”

Rolling Stone @RollingStone



Celine Dion protesters pulled up to the Rolling Stone office "We are here to express ourselves in the name of Celine because obviously you made a big mistake forgetting her name on the big list you published last week"Celine Dion protesters pulled up to the Rolling Stone office "We are here to express ourselves in the name of Celine because obviously you made a big mistake forgetting her name on the big list you published last week"Celine Dion protesters pulled up to the Rolling Stone office 😳 https://t.co/d5AoI8gq7r

The list in question was first published in 2008, and at the time, the publication used "voting" as a method to decide who will be on the list.

The 2022 list features singers from all over the world, like Lata Mangeshkar from India, Rosalía from Spain, IU from South Korea, and was entirely made by staff and key contributors. Other key names on this year's list includes Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, SZA, Adele, and Freddie Mercury.

Rolling Stone @RollingStone



#1 Aretha Franklin

#2 Whitney Houston

#3 Sam Cooke

#4 Billie Holiday

#5 Mariah Carey

trib.al/hP4aCEj Rolling Stone's Top 5 Greatest Singers of All Time#1 Aretha Franklin#2 Whitney Houston#3 Sam Cooke#4 Billie Holiday#5 Mariah Carey Rolling Stone's Top 5 Greatest Singers of All Time 🏆#1 Aretha Franklin#2 Whitney Houston#3 Sam Cooke#4 Billie Holiday #5 Mariah Careytrib.al/hP4aCEj

As of now, Celine Dion has neither replied to to her exclusion from the list, nor the protests about the same.

Poll : 0 votes