"Peak first world problems": Netizens troll Celine Dion fans protesting outside Rolling Stone's office over list snub

More than a dozen Celine Dion fans gathered in front of Rolling Stone’s office in New York City on Friday, January 6, 2023, and protested for leaving the singer out of their “200 Greatest Singers of All Times” list. The fans, who allegedly belong to a Facebook group called “The Red Heads,” arranged this protest with signs and placards.
The same has also been reported by Rolling Stone, as the publication claimed that the Facebook group released some videos and pictures of the protestors holding up signs.
However, netizens were not too pleased with the protesting fans and took to Twitter to troll them. One netizen tweeted:
“Peak first world problems”
Celine Dion fans lash out at Rolling Stone by protesting outside their office, get slammed by netizens
The members of the protest group, The Red Heads - who have more than 99,000 followers on Facebook and 10,000 followers on Instagram - took to the streets of New York, outside the office of Rolling Stone, to showcase their disagreement with the publication omitting Celine Dion from their “200 Greatest Singers of All Times” list.
In pictures and videos from the site, Celine Dion's followers and fans can be seen with signage and placards outside the Rolling Stone office.
However, the move did not sit well with netizens, who took to Twitter to troll the protestors:
Many others, however, continued to bash Rolling Stone for omitting the artist from the list:
Rolling Stone responds to protests
The publication also took to Twitter to share a few snippets from the protest. Furthermore, in a one-on-one with a journalist from Rolling Stone, one of the protestors said:
“Well, we are here to express ourselves in the name of Celine because obviously, you made a big mistake forgetting her name on the big list you published last week. So we came here to make sure that you know that you missed the best singer in the world on your list.”
The list in question was first published in 2008, and at the time, the publication used "voting" as a method to decide who will be on the list.
The 2022 list features singers from all over the world, like Lata Mangeshkar from India, Rosalía from Spain, IU from South Korea, and was entirely made by staff and key contributors. Other key names on this year's list includes Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, SZA, Adele, and Freddie Mercury.
As of now, Celine Dion has neither replied to to her exclusion from the list, nor the protests about the same.