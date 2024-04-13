Looking back at the career of gospel star Gabe Patillo as he passes away

Voice actor and Gospel star Gabe Patillo passed away on Friday, April 12, 2024, after battling cancer. The artist, best known for collaborating with singer TobyMac, was the son of Gospel Music Association (GMA) President Jackie Patillo. The organization shared a statement about Patillo's death on its website along with a link to a GoFundMe page set for Gabe's family.

In the statement, the GMA revealed that Gabe Patillo passed away while surrounded by his family. The statement also spoke about his musical career and how he began honing his skills at the age of 10.

Gabe is survived by his wife, Jenni Patillo, and their three children Remy, Milo, and Amara alongside his brother, Marcel Patillo, and his mother, Jackie Patillo.

Gabe Patillo has worked with Budweiser and ESPN among other companies

Gabe Patillo began working in the entertainment industry at the young age of 10. He danced for the Grammy-winning rock trio DCTal and since then, he performed in multiple music videos including one for Brentwood Music. At 14, he was also a member of a theater club in Opryland, Nashville, Tennessee.

As he grew older, he collaborated with TobyMac and sang background vocals for the Diverse City group. Gabe also danced, choreographed, and co-produced TobyMac’s tours.

Gabe Patillo worked with numerous media outlets and companies like Under Armour, ESPN, Square Inc., and Budweiser. According to his official Instagram page with nearly 3000 followers, he is also the co-host of the Married to the Games Podcast. The podcast has internet celebrities speaking about “games and life.”

TobyMac took to Instagram today to address Gabe's passing. In an Instagram story, he said, "Heaven got one of the best around today.” Previously, in February 2024, TobyMac shared a post for Gabe with a carousel of images of the two performing together. TobyMac revealed that Gabe played a critical role in the production of his shows and helped him make crucial career decisions.

“He is wise and patient, gentle but strong, creative yet collaborative and teaches me everyday. He’s also a tough critic and I have benefited often from his honesty. Gabe’s standard is high so he causes all of us to step our game up, from walking with God to being a better friend,” TobyMac added.

GoFundMe set up for the Patillo family following Gabe's passing

Laurie Anderson set up a GoFundMe page for Gabe Patillo’s family after his passing. The page states that the money collected would help his family navigate this difficult time.

“This money raised will help his wife Jenni and their three children navigate financial items such as medical, living, and educational expenses,” the page read.

The goal of the GoFundMe was to raise $250,000 and it had raised $67,335 at the time of writing this article. The highest donation of $10,000 was made by an anonymous person.

For those uninitiated, the GMA was founded in 1964 to provide opportunities for creatives in the Christian music industry. According to their official website, their mission is “to expose, promote, and celebrate the Gospel through music.” They have managed to do so through their GMA Foundation, GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and the GMA Dove Awards.