'I just might put one more record out': Paloma Faith says she is considering quitting music and becoming a teacher 

Singer Paloma Faith revealed that she's considering quitting music and undertaking teacher training on an episode of the podcast Great Company with Jaime Lang. In the episode posted on April 10, 2024, the singer explained that her mother has been telling her she needs to "train to be a teacher."

The 42-year-old singer has two children with her ex-partner, Leyman Lahcine. She revealed that her mother advised her to train as a teacher as that would help her get the same holidays as her children. The singer mentioned she's "considering it" but that she might put "one more record out".

“My mum’s always telling me I need to train to be a teacher. She’s like, ‘You’ve had kids, you’ve done the pop star thing. Go and do PGCE [teacher training] because then you can have the same holidays as your kids’. I’m considering it. I just might put one more record out.”

Paloma Faith released her latest album, The Glorification of Sadness, in February 2024, which became her sixth album to reach the Top Ten. The album reportedly deals with her break up with long-time partner, Leyman Lahcine.

Faith also spoke about her relationship with Leyman Lahcine in the podcast, revealing that the "heartbreak will be forever." Faith said:

"The heartbreak will be forever. You can’t really let go of somebody you’ve got kids with. Some people never speak [to their exes] again, but they’re still very present because you see that person in your kids."

She mentioned that it is even harder in her case as Leyman and her still "like each other a lot" and "love each other." The couple reportedly split in 2022. Paloma Faith also said that sharing two children with Leycine is what makes her latest album, The Glorification of Sadness, a "different type of heartbreak album."

“In my case, it’s even harder because we really like each other a lot and we still love each other. It makes it really confusing. It’s heartbreaking every time we see each other.”

The singer revealed that she sees "the person" in her kids and cannot let go of someone she's had kids with. The kids are "doing their mannerisms" or "got opinions" she doesn't agree with. She said:

“Because you look at your kids and you see that person in your kids. Or they come back from visiting them - your partner or ex-partner - and they’re doing their mannerisms or they’ve got opinions that you don’t agree with."

In the Great Company with Jaime Lang podcast, Paloma Faith also revealed that her body starts "eating itself" if she does not pay heed to her feelings. The singer also mentioned that her hair starts falling if she is stressed at work or emotional.

“If I’m stressed at work, if it’s emotional, my hair starts falling out. And it’s something to do with the body kind of starts eating itself, if you don’t release those feelings. So it’s really important that you do.”

Paloma Faith further mentioned that she regularly visits a therapist to deal with her feelings and the part of her mind that is "self-destructive" and "sad."

The host, Jaime Lang, also asked Paloma Faith why she "hates rules." The singer responded by saying that her mother had taught her that "rules are meant to be broken."