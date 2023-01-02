“Looks forward to resolving these matters”: Official says Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is ‘eager’ to be exonerated

Bryan Kohberger, arrested for the killing of four Idaho students, is reportedly "eager" to have his name cleared, his lawyer said in a statement. While commenting on his client Bryan Kohberger’s state of mind, Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar said that the PhD student at Washington State University was in shock after being charged with four counts of murder.

Bryan Kohberger was arrested in his home state of Pennsylvania on December 30, for the fatal stabbing of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21 at their Moscow, Idaho rental home on November 13. Kohberger is being held without bail in the Monroe County jail as he awaits extradition to Idaho.

While speaking to CNN, the suspect's attorney, LaBar, said that his client has chosen to waive his extradition hearing to have the matter resolved with haste.

The attorney mentioned:

“Mr Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible.”

Bryan Kohberger was under surveillance before being arrested

Bryan Kohberger, a native of Pennsylvania who attended Washington State University to study criminology, was arrested last week after being surveilled for weeks following the deaths of four Idaho students. Washington State University is located a few miles from the crime scene.

Authorities reportedly zeroed in on the suspect after a white Hyundai Elantra, owned by him, was found near the victims' house on the night of the murder.

Authorities, who are yet to provide a motive for the murder or locate the murder weapon, said that the suspect was arrested based on DNA evidence. Authorities added that the Hyundai Elantra spotted at the crime scene was seized from the suspect's home. Kohberger reportedly took the car on a cross-country drive and visited Idaho, before arriving at his parent’s house in Pennsylvania around Christmas.

Kohberger’s attorney commented on the car spotted near the crime scene, noting that the authorities honed in on his client after cell phone records revealed his location and said:

“Knowing of course that it’s likely they have location data from his cell phone already putting him on the border of Washington and Idaho. it was an easy decision obviously since he doesn’t contest that he is Bryan Kohberger.”

Bryan Kohberger's family issues a statement addressing his arrest

Kohberger’s parents, Michael and Marianne Kohberger, and his sister, Amanda, issued a statement lamenting the deaths of the Idaho students and added that they believe in the innocence of the accused until proven otherwise.

They said:

"First and foremost, we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children."

They added:

"We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions."

Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, as well as felony burglary. He is currently being held in the Monroe County jail and is under a 24-hour suicide watch.

