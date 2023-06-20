"Looks like an amateur Twitch streamer set up": Titanic Logitech controller revelation sparks disbelief as cramped conditions surface

The Titan, a tourist submersible that went missing in the mid-Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, June 18, 2023, was reportedly being piloted by the Titanic Logitech controller. This news has left people in utter shock. The missing submersible provides tours of the Titanic shipwreck.

As internet users came across this news, they started saying that it was unbelievable that they used a cheap Logitech controller. A social media user, @nuevaorleans, reacted to this news and said, "Looks like an amateur twitch streamer set up."

In the video segment featuring the submersible, Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, which conducts deep-sea tours in the Titan, claimed that it could be operated using a modified Logitech gamepad controller. He was seen showing off the Titanic Logitech controller.

Rush went on to say that his team had worked with Boeing, NASA, and the University of Washington to ensure that the Titan could withstand deep-sea pressure.

According to OceanGate's website, the Titan combines "ground-breaking engineering and off-the-shelf technology", which makes it easier to operate. Made from carbon fiber and titanium, it measures 22 feet by 9.2 feet by 8.3 feet and weighs nearly 10.5 tons.

The technology on board the vessel includes a modified Titanic Logitech controller, which is an F710 wireless model that was first released in 2011. It also sports touch screens to display information.

Internet users in disbelief to learn Titan submersible was operated by Titanic Logitech controller

As social media users came across the news of the Titanic Logitech Controller, they were in disbelief and asked how they could use a cheap Logitech video game controller for a submarine. Several internet users also made memes about Titanic Logitech controller news and shared them online.

There were five people on board the Titan submarine

Five people were on board the Titan when it disappeared on its expedition to the RMS Titanic wreckage site in the North Atlantic Ocean. According to CBS correspondent David Pogue, who reported on the vessel in a previous CBS TV segment, some parts inside the Titan were "off-the-shelf components".

Tasked with carrying passengers to depths of 13,000 feet, the Titan is a submersible and not a submarine, which means it does not have enough power to leave port and return on its own and needs a mother ship to carry and retrieve it. The vessel navigates using text message instructions from a ship manned by a crew responsible for monitoring the Titan's location. There's also no way to get out of the vessel since it's locked shut using 17 bolts on the outside.

The US Coast Guard has said that the submersible went missing on Sunday and lost contact with its mother ship less than two hours after descending. Search-and-rescue operations have been launched by US and Canadian authorities, including the deployment of at least two aircraft, a submarine, and sonic buoys. The Titan likely has between 70 and 96 hours of oxygen left, officials say, but they also warn that the search area is vast and remote, making it a challenging rescue operation.

The Titan is rated to carry a maximum of five people, which includes a pilot, a content expert, and three paying passengers. OceanGate charged around $250,000 for an expedition to the Titanic wreckage site.

Aboard the vessel are CEO Stockton Rush, French submersible pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, along with Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood.

