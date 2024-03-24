Love Alarm co-actors Song Kang and Jung Ga-ram spotted hiking at Jeju's Hallasan

On March 23, 2024, several pictures of Song Kang and Jung Ga-ram circulated on social media where they were spotted hiking at Jeju's Mt. Hallasan. The tourists visiting the place met the actors and clicked pictures with them. Soon, they shared the images on social media, which went viral.

Hallasan, also, known as Hanla Mountain/Mount Halla, is a shield volcano on Jeju Island, South Korea. It is the highest point in the country and has an elevation of 1,947m (6,388 ft). It is one of the three mountains of the country, including Jirisan and Seoraksan.

Song Kang and Jung Ga-ram went on a nine-hour trip to Jeju's Hallasan

Song Kang and Jung Ga-ram have been close friends for six years and have worked together in the Netflix series Love Alarm seasons one and two. The series was aired in 2019, where the duo acted as best friends. Moreover, as the My Demon actor is gearing up for his mandatory military service, the fandom applauds him for spending his time doing physical exercise as he is often seen visiting the gym.

In December 2023, Song Kang expressed his desire to visit Mt.Hallasan as he had never visited the place before. The actor finally fulfilled his wish as he was reportedly spotted at the place by many tourists. In the videos shared by the fans, Jung Ga-ram was seen walking behind his friend during the hike.

During their nine-hour hike, the duo met several fans who clicked pictures with them and shared them on social media. In the pictures, My Demon actor was donning a hiking outfit. He wore a black turtleneck undershirt with long sleeves and baggy pants. He also carried a jacket and bag with him. Meanwhile, Jung Ga-ram went for a casual look.

A Filipino fan (Hexter Henley) visiting Hallsan shared a picture of Song Kang hiking on Facebook, where he stated that the actor still looked handsome after nine hours of hiking. As the photos and videos went viral on social media, some fans observed that the duo looked exhausted after such a long hike, while others were glad that the actor fulfilled his longtime desire.

In recent news, Song Kang appeared in dramas including My Demon and Sweet Home Season 2, while Jung Ga-ram appeared in the 2022 drama, The Interest of Love. He is set to appear in the historical and melodrama Hong Rang and the film Investigative Trip.

My Demon actor will enlist for his mandatory military service on April 2, 2024, and Sweet Home season 3 is expected to be released in his absence.

He arrived at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul after concluding his Jeju trip successfully on March 24, 2024. He was spotted giving a handful of autographs to fans present at the airport.