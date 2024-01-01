Love Island's Faye Winter wants to come out of "dating hibernation" in 2024

Peacock's Love Island has seen a number of stars since it began airing on TV in 2015. However, one of the contestants who managed to impress fans was Faye Winter, who appeared on the show in 2021. She had a longstanding relationship with Teddy Soares and they even emerged as one of the most notable ones to have formed in the series.

However, the two had a high-profile breakup at the start of 2023. They announced the end of their relationship through an Instagram post in February 2023. Following that, Faye was reportedly dating someone else but she debunked the claims and stated that she wasn't in a relationship at the time.

During a recent interview with Digital Spy, the Love Island contender said that since she had been single for a very long time, she wanted to potentially start dating again.

"Set your alarms, Faye is coming out of dating hibernation again." The Love Island star told the publication.

Love Island’s Faye Winter wants to stop being single in 2024

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares began dating during their stint on Love Island but after their breakup in 2023, she reportedly decided to stay single for a year. While there were claims that she was dating her Love Island co-star Toby Aromolaran, she shut the rumors down and said that they were just friends, according to Capital FM.

However, her latest interview, which was cited by Yahoo News had her stating that she was ready to date again. She told Digital Spy that following her breakup with Teddy, she had been in a "dating hibernation." She went on to say that she had told her friends and family that she didn't intend on dating anyone for a year.

"I've told everyone, I wanted to be single for a year, it's coming. It'll be a year to the day that I've been a single gal. I'm not even sure if I'm going to be at home, I'm going to be out roaming the streets, trying to find a man." Faye said.

When asked whether she was still in contact with Teddy, Faye noted that she was intent on moving on but was on friendly terms with him. The reality show star noted that it was mainly due to their dog Bonnie, whom they had adopted when they were together.

Faye noted that although she was close to Soares and spoke to him on a regular basis, she didn't plan on getting back with him. She added it would be "weird" for them to get back together.

As mentioned earlier, the two announced their breakup via an Instagram post in February 2023, claiming they were "in different places." Although Faye did take a break from dating for a year, according to her own statements, she seems to be ready to get back to dating in 2024.

Love Island 11 is set to air on January 15, 2024, when the first episode premieres.