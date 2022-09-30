Who was Lt. Alison Russo-Elling? Veteran EMT stabbed to death in brutal Queens attack

On September 29, EMT veteran Lt. Alison Russo-Elling was stabbed to death while on duty in Queens, New York.

The New York Post reported that the attack, which occurred at 2:20 pm on 20th Avenue and 41st street, was unprovoked. Alison Russo-Elling was getting some food when a person allegedly pushed her over and stabbed her repeatedly, killing her at the scene.

Lt. Russo-Elling gave so much for our city. Please keep her family and the FDNY in your prayers tonight. We lost a hero today.Alison Russo-Elling was a 25 year veteran of FDNY EMS. She was murdered on duty in an unprovoked attack.Her assailant is in custody.Lt. Russo-Elling gave so much for our city. Please keep her family and the FDNY in your prayers tonight. https://t.co/LjD9qY0q1e

As per News Day, the 34-year-old suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was subsequently chased by bystanders before as he tried to hide in his apartment. He was arrested soon after from his apartment, which was close to the scene of the crime, by NYPD officers and has been under police custody since.

Lt. Alison Russo-Elling was one of the first responders during the 9/11 attacks

As per CBS, Lt. Alison Russo-Elling served with the Fire Department of New York for nearly 25 years. She was also one of the first responders to the World Trade Center during the 9/11 attacks. Russo-Elling was promoted to the position of lieutenant in 2016, after 18 years on the force.

It has to stop. Today 25 year veteran EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling was Murdered in the Line of Duty while attending to a patient.The UFA and all members of the FDNY are Enraged at the senseless killing and ever increasing violence in our city. It has to stop. https://t.co/ngMxdUmOct

In an official statement, acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh discussed Russo-Elling's career as an EMT with reporters in a press release. Kavanaugh stated that being killed while helping others, like Alison was, is both "heartbreaking and enraging" for the department.

Noting that Russo-Elling "exemplified FDNY EMS, Kavanaugh added that the former was cited a number of times for her bravery and her work. The acting Commissioner also said:

"She (Alison Russo-Elling) was absolutely beloved on this job."

As per ABC, Alison Russo-Elling worked across various EMS stations in the city, including Station 49 and the Queen’s Tactical response. She is the 1158th member of the FDNY to have died while serving in the line of duty.

According to James Essig, New York Chief of Detectives, authorities determined that the man suspected in Russo-Elling's death was not known to her.

An anonymous FDNY source told New York Post reporters that there seemed to be no prior contact between the two. However, the suspect "just walked towards her, sped up, and then stabbed her to death."

Keechant L Sewell, the New York City Police Commissioner, said that the murder of Russo-Elling was one of many violent incidents seen in the city's recent past.

Calling the attack a "direct assault on society," he said:

"This deadly, senseless, broad daylight attack on a uniformed EMT member is a direct assault on our society. It is the latest consequence of the violence that we relentlessly fight in our city."

The case remains under investigation.

