Luke Morgan Tyler: Petition demands WSU’s Theta Chi fraternity to be investigated and banned following student's death

Luke Morgan Tyler, a 19-year-old freshman at Washington State University, was found dead on January 22, 2023, in his dorm room.

As the police department is investigating the case, Chief Gary Lee Jenkins isaid in a statement that in the investigation, no evidence of foul play was found at the scene. However, students of WSU are suspecting otherwise and have also filed an online petition to charge those responsible for this incident.

Meanwhile, Jenkins in a statement said:

"It is premature to form any conclusion about what the cause and manner of death are. We are working with the Whitman County Coroner’s Office to investigate the circumstances."

What did students mention in the petition and why do they want Theta Chi fraternity to be investigated in Luke Morgan Tyler's case? Know all about it

According to reports, Erin Lasher, the assistant director of the Center for Fraternity and Sorority Life, said that Luke Morgan Tyler was a member of the Greek community at WSU.

Soon after that, Tyler's school friend confirmed that he was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity. After this, the school students filed an online petition in which they called for the investigation of the fraternity. As per the petition, so far 9,119 have signed it at the time of writing this article..

WSU students started online petition against Theta Chi (Image via snip from change.org)

It was mentioned in the petition:

"On January 22, 2023 Luke Tyler was found dead in his dorm at Washington State university. His death directly followed a long and cruel pledging process allowed by his fraternity, theta chi. Their inhumane and cruel hazing forced Luke, and many others to do things nobody should ever be forced to do. We demand that Theta Chi be investigated, shut down and the fraternity’s president, as well as pledge masters and others with power in the fraternity be investigated for their involvement with the death of Luke Tyler."

The petition further stated:

"Luke was truly an amazing person with an incredible affect on everyone whose life he touched, he deserves Justice. Please sign to bring awareness to our cause and help bring WSU’s attention to this issue so that those responsible see appropriate consequences, and to help prevent anybody else from being hurt."

The students further asked for people's support if they could donate a little to help Luke Morgan Tyler's family through these tough times.

Students also raised funds to help the family of Luke Morgan Tyler

Students of WSU raised funds on gofundme for Luke Morgan Tyler (Image via snip from gofundme)

Luke's friends from WSU are raising funds on GoFundMe to help his family during their tough times. The students have managed to complete their goal of raising $10k and notably have raised more than the goal as they received $10,968 through 197 donations.

Poll : 0 votes