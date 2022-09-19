Who was Martha Karagianni? Iconic Greek actress dies aged 83

Well-known Greek actress Martha Karagianni recently passed away on September 18 at the age of 82. Greece's Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said that her death marks the end of Greek cinema's golden age.

Lina continued:

"She was a woman characterized by spontaneity and directness. Her presence gave us and will continue to give us joy, beauty, laughter."

Karagianni's cause of death remains unknown and detailed information about her funeral shall be revealed soon.

Martha Karagianni's journey in the entertainment industry

Born on November 6, 1939, Martha Karagianni was raised in Keratsini. She trained herself in dance and started performing at the Lyric Stage. She participated in Loukia Sakellaropoulou's children's ballet when she was eight years old.

She started her film career in 1956 and was only 17 years old at the time. Her first film was The Unknown directed by Orestis Laskos. She made her stage debut with the revue Elephants and Fleas in 1957, where she met Giannis Dalianidis. Napoleon Eleftheriou invited her to perform in the revue as he had previously seen her perform at Se la pen.

Martha Karagianni appeared on TV, in films and on Broadway (Image via Eftihia Kyriacou Trihakis/Facebook)

Martha made her television debut with the series O Dromos, written by Kostas Pretenderis. She has appeared in several musicals and comedies throughout her career. She mostly collaborated with Dalianidis and their first film together was Ziteitai Pseftis, released in 1961. She then performed in a Greek musical, Merikoi to Protimoun Krio.

Karagianni then continued to appear in musicals including Kati kai na kaiei, Koritsia gia filima, Mia Kyria sta Bouzoukia, Oi thalassies oi handres, and more. The very first time she sang was for the movie Kapetanios Gia Klamata and the song was titled San Fisa to Maistrali. She then went on to sing a number of tracks for films including Gorgones Kai Magkes, Mia Treli, and Treli Zontohira.

She then signed a contract with a film company and appeared in the film 5,000 Lies by Giorgos Konstantinou in 1965. She then appeared in another film, Pethaino Kathe Ximeroma in 1969 followed by I Oraia tou Kourea, where she played a comedic role.

She increased her collaboration with Dalianidis and Kostas Voutsas with the film To Anthropaki in 1969 followed by O Magkas me to Trikiklo.

Martha returned with another film, Giorgos Lazaridis O Podogyros. Her most recent films include Pethaino gia Sena and Apo Erota, which released in 2009 and 2014 respectively.

She had a successful career in the theater where she was reportedly a member of the troupe of Georgia Vasileiadou and Vasilis Avlonitis. She performed in theatrical revues with well-known faces like Nikos Stavridis, Nikos Rizos, Giannis Gionakis, Sperantza Vrana, Giannis Fermis, Sotiris Moustakas, Marika Nezer, and more.

Martha Karagianni is survived by her family members whose identities remain unknown. She was married to Greek footballer Dimitrios Stefanakos, who passed away in December last year.

