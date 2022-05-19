Lee Min-jung reportedly in the running to star in Golden Age of Villains, along with Kwak Do-won 

Rumors of Lee Min-jung featuring in a new K-drama titled Golden Age of Villains are in the air. Golden Age of Villains is a period drama that will depict a battle and the story surrounding the life of two villains who are famed for their cruelty.

Director Jin-hyuk, well known for directing Sisyphus: The Myth, City Hunter, Legend of the Blue Sea, Doctor Stranger, and Master's Sun, will be in charge of the project.

Golden Age of Villains is rumored to star Kwak Do-won along with Lee Min-jung

On May 19, South Korean media agency OSEN stated that the Golden Age of Villains makers have their eyes on Lee Min-jung.

In response to this report, an insider from Min-jung’s agency MS Entertainment confirmed that the actor has indeed received an offer to star in the Golden Age of Villians. The agency stated that the star is currently scrutinizing the script and the logistics of the show and will inform the agency about the status of her confirmation.

ً @kdramatreats



It depicts the confrontation and performance of two villains who are famous for their brutality. #LeeMinJung is considering to star on upcoming OTT drama 'The Golden Age of Villains' along with #YooJiTae It depicts the confrontation and performance of two villains who are famous for their brutality. #LeeMinJung is considering to star on upcoming OTT drama 'The Golden Age of Villains' along with #YooJiTaeIt depicts the confrontation and performance of two villains who are famous for their brutality. https://t.co/SshBem3q1s

Incidentally, if Lee Min-Jung is confirmed to star in this show, it will be her first show since the popular weekend show, Once Again, which came out two years ago.

With Boys Over Flowers as her claim to fame, Lee Min-Jung got her first role as the protagonist in the family drama, Smile, You (2009) in which she played the part of the third daughter of a chaebol. Cyrano Agency, a popular romantic comedy in which she played the lead character, made Min-Jung a household name (2010).

Cunning Single Lady (2014), Come Back Mister (2014), Wonderful Radio (2012), and Big (2012) are some of the other popular dramas in which Lee Min-Jung has starred. Her work in Once Again, a KBS weekend drama that came out in 2020, won several hearts and left viewers and her fans wanting more of her in K-Dramas.

In Once Again, Min-Jung played the role of protagonist Na-Hee, a doctor who married her medical school lover and was struggling to juggle her professional and personal life.

Award-winning actor Kwak Do-won, who has previously featured in Steel Train, The Wailing, Ghost, Good Doctor, and The Suspicious Housemaid, is also in conversations about starring in Golden Age of Villian.

Further, the enormously popular Yoo Ji-tae, who has starred in several successful dramas like Healer, When My Love Blooms, Oldboy, and Mad Dog may also be seen alongside Kwak Do-won in this upcoming drama.

K-Drama News! @kdramanews_



It will be directed by Sisyphus' PD. #YooJiTae in talks to star in a new OTT original series 'The Golden Age of Villains' depicting the confrontation of two 'villains' who are famous for their brutality.It will be directed by Sisyphus' PD. #YooJiTae in talks to star in a new OTT original series 'The Golden Age of Villains' depicting the confrontation of two 'villains' who are famous for their brutality. It will be directed by Sisyphus' PD. https://t.co/UyAezUQ5Xp

Production of Golden Age of Villains is scheduled to commence this month. The show is being considered for OTT airing, with steaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime currently in the running.

Edited by Danyal Arabi