Lul G murder case: Everything you should know as rapper gets sentenced to 21 years in prison

Well-known rapper Lul G was sentenced to 21 years on May 25, 2023, as he accepted the conviction in a shooting incident that happened in 2019. The sentence was given by Solano County Superior Court Judge Carlos R. Gutierrez. Lul was involved in a shooting incident that led to the death of Rashied Flowers, who was 26 years old.

Following his sentencing, Lul's lawyer, Maximino A. Fuentes, shared a statement, saying that he could have been sentenced to 50 years. He added:

"Mr. tanasa and I feel honored to have represented Mr. Harris as well as fortunate to have secured this plea deal on his behalf. We want to extend our appreciation to his family, his supporters, our colleagues and everyone who contributed to the preparation of his defense and helped him secure an outcome that eliminated the risk of a life sentence."

Lul G was arrested back in September 2019

Lul G was arrested on charges of murder in September 2019, and according to public records, he shot Rashied Flowers, a resident of Vallejo. Lul and Rashied knew each other for a long time, and the latter was friends with SOB X RBE collaborators.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, the incident occurred on July 24, 2019, at a residence in the Vintage Green Valley neighborhood of Fairfield. Flowers suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital by three people who witnessed the incident. They revealed that the incident happened at a park near Cordelia.

The police officers also acquired a search warrant for the house in Fairfield, and there was evidence proving Lul as the suspect. After obtaining an arrest warrant, Lul was arrested at a Holiday Inn Express in Las Vegas and charged as a fugitive from another state.

Speaking to KQED, Lul's attorney, Claire White, stated that her client was not trying to escape the law and was in Las Vegas for some business-related work. He was later extradited to Fairfield's Stanton Correctional Facility, where he was kept in custody without a bond. However, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lul G was taken to court in October 2019, and Claire requested at the time to postpone the hearing to next month. White also mentioned at the time that her client had the support of his friends and family members and that he had to remain strong, considering that he was going through a tough phase. White added that Lul was appreciative of all the fans who supported him.

Who is Lul G?

Born on November 14, 1998, Lul G gained recognition as a member of the SOB X RBE collective. The other SOB X RBE members include Yhung T.O., DaBoii, and Slimmy B.

Lul is a resident of North Vallejo in California, and he had a younger brother who died in June 2017. According to Famous Birthdays, his successful career as a rapper has led to an estimated net worth of $5 million.

