Lynyrd Skynyrd original band members list explored in wake of Gary Rossington's death

Well-known guitarist and member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gary Rossington recently passed away on March 5 at the age of 71. Gary’s cause of death remains unknown and although he suffered from heart problems for the last few years of his life, it remains uncertain if it played a role in his death.

Several musicians, including Warren Haynes, paid tribute to Gary on Facebook. He posted a black-and-white picture and a lengthy caption where he described Gary as a great guitar player. He mentioned that Lynyrd Skynyrd created a style of music that became the soundtrack for millions of people’s lives.

He wrote:

“Not many bands can claim the domination of the airwaves like LS did in the seventies. Even fewer can boast the staying power that a band like Lynyrd Skynyrd has portrayed. Thanks to the advent of 'Classic Rock,' which they were a huge part of, LS’s timeless songs permeated the airwaves decade after decade and continue to do so.”

Warren added that all those who listened to the Modern Country radio station spent a few extra minutes on Lynyrd Skynyrd's songs. Stating that the band's tracks had 'emotional depth,' Warren ended by writing:

“Although it is great party music, their songs have an emotional depth that will keep them alive for decades to come. If you don’t believe me — put on a recording of SIMPLE MAN and try not to get emotional. If you’re a whiskey drinker — raise a glass in toast to Gary Rossington!- WH”

Gary was also famous for being the co-founder of the Rossington Collins Band and The Rossington Band.

Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns, Gary Rossington, and more members of Lynyrd Skynyrd

All the members of Lynyrd Skynyrd (Image via Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Gary Rossington was a member of several Jacksonville baseball teams and this is how he met Ronnie Van Zant and Bob Burns. This led to the establishment of Lynyrd Skynyrd and the group began their journey under the names 'The Noble Five' and 'The One Percent.'

The group was soon joined by Leon Wilkeson and Billy Powell on the bass and keyboard, respectively. The band released their first album, (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd), in 1973 and launched three more albums until 1976.

The group’s fifth album, Street Survivors, was released in 1977, and in October of the same year, the private plane they were traveling in crashed, leading to the deaths of three members, Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines, and Cassie Gaines.

Billy Powell died in 2009 followed by Larry Junstrom in 2019. Although Gary survived the plane crash, he suffered several injuries to his arms, legs, wrists, ankles, and pelvis following and his recovery took a long time.

The band is well-known for its albums including The Last Rebel, Endangered Species, Twenty, Edge of Forever, Christmas Time Again, Vicious Cycle, God & Guns, and more. The group currently has six members and they are - Rickey Medlocke, Johnny Van Zant, Michael Cartellone, Mark Matejka, Peter Keys, and Keith Christopher.

Poll : 0 votes