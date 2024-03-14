Madeleine McCann update: Christian Brueckner's getaway driver sought by police, potential new witness in missing British girl case

On March 6, German police swarmed the house of an alleged accomplice of Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case. Three-year-old McCann vanished while on vacation in Portugal on May 3, 2007, in what became "the most heavily reported missing-person case in modern history" as described by The Daily Telegraph.

Christian Brueckner is a repeated s*x offender who is currently on trial in Braunschweig for five other s*x offenses, including three r*pes and two offenses against children, all taking place in Portugal between the years of 2000 and 2017.

Brueckner, who was never charged with Madeleine McCann's disappearance due to lack of evidence, is currently in prison for the r*pe of a 72-year-old American woman in the Algarve in 2005.

Armed police on the hunt for accomplice in Madeleine McCann's case

According to The Sun, armed police in Germany swarmed a small house on the Kennelblick allotment in Braunschweig, Lower Saxony in Germany last week, searching for 56-year-old Ralph H, who was allegedly Brueckner's getaway driver and partner in crime.

Around ten police officers, armed with machine guns and riot gear, surrounded Ralph's home for over an hour. The man was reportedly not in his house, which was reportedly fitted with motion detectors and four CCTV cameras, and the police couldn't enter as they did not have a search warrant.

According to The Express, the police are on the lookout for Ralph to garner more information regarding Madeleine McCann's disappearance and Brueckner's alleged involvement in the case. A source told The Sun:

“We must find him [Ralph] to ask him about missing Madeleine McCann. He's not at home, he doesn't answer the phone, he's apparently disappeared."

Police reported that Ralph and Brueckner both rented neighbouring homes in the allotment, where they allegedly grew and sold marijuana together. They were also suspected of several robberies, and Ralph reportedly said the following of Brueckner:

“I know exactly the sort of crimes he got up to and what he did on the dark web.”

Neighbors also alleged that the pair ran several "schemes" together, branding them "very sleazy."

German police convinced Brueckner kidnapped and killed Madeleine McCann

According to The Sun, German police strongly believe that Brueckner kidnapped and killed British girl Madeleine McCann. The suspect lived just outside Praia da Luz, Portugal, for 10 years, the exact location where McCann went missing when she was three years old.

The investigation into her disappearance is ongoing, with the latest search taking place at the Arade Lake 30 miles from Praia da Luz. Brueckner has repeatedly denied any involvement in McCann's disappearance.

His lawyer, Friedrich Fulscher, claimed that these allegations have caused his client to be under "worldwide media fire" since he was first named the prime suspect in 2020.

Fulscher also claimed that the accusations could impact Brueckner's ongoing trial negatively, saying:

"The greatest challenge for the court in these proceedings will be to free itself from these ulterior motives when investigating the procedural truth and assessing the evidence with regard to the accusations levelled."

Brueckner's current trial continues in Braunschweig from March 14, where the court will hear evidence from his former friend Christian Post.