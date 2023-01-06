"Makes me admire him even more": Fans praise SF9'S Dawon for saving patient

SF9's Dawon recently made headlines for his quick response and first aid efforts that helped save a patient in cardiac arrest.

On January 5, 2023, the group's agency, FNC Entertainment, announced that the incident took place in a sauna, where Dawon followed instructions by paramedics to administer emergency first aid to the patient until they could arrive at the scene. The agency further stated that the singer will be unable to attend the scheduled fan signing event with the group as he needs to recoup after the incident.

While he was at a sauna he's regularly going to, there he witnessed a cardiac arrest patient and did first aid as instructed by the paramedics over the phone. SF9's #Dawon , who was also on #DoomAtYourService , helped save someone's life today. 🤍While he was at a sauna he's regularly going to, there he witnessed a cardiac arrest patient and did first aid as instructed by the paramedics over the phone. SF9's #Dawon, who was also on #DoomAtYourService, helped save someone's life today. 🤍While he was at a sauna he's regularly going to, there he witnessed a cardiac arrest patient and did first aid as instructed by the paramedics over the phone. https://t.co/1OvNvVpIH4

FNC Entertainment's statement read:

"Today, while bathing at the sauna he regularly uses, Dawon witnessed a patient in cardiac arrest. Following the instructions of paramedics over the phone, he did his best to administer emergency first aid, and the patient was handed over to paramedics once they arrived at the scene."

It continued:

"After discussions with the artist, we have decided [for Dawon] to cancel today’s scheduled activity and rest. With regards to Dawon’s fan event that was unable to proceed today, we will make another announcement later through Wonderwall."

As news of the incident surfaced on the internet, fans of the singer lauded his efforts and said his timely actions have further raised the respect they feel for him. One Twitter user wrote:

"Makes me admire him even more. Dawon is having a comeback with SF9 on January 9th please check it out!"

Fans call SF9's Dawon "hero" and "angel" as they applaud the singer for his presence of mind during a critical medical emergency

Fantasy, SF9's official fandom name, appreciated Dawon's life-saving gesture on Twitter and hoped that the patient's condition did not deteriorate further. Moreover, in what could be an overwhelming situation for anybody, fans praised the singer for maintaining his composure and following the instructions of the paramedics accurately.

Hailing him as a "hero" and "angel", fans told the artist to get some well deserved rest and recover well from the incident. Since the 27-year-old singer has a reputation for being a funny and goofy member of the group, Fantasys were glad to see his reliable and responsible side. One of them commented:

"Imagine this funny choatic guy become a very dependable adult in our society."

🌬️🫴finn @CN_Fantasy28 @Koreaboo Imagine this funny choatic guy become a very dependable adult in our society #Dawon @Koreaboo Imagine this funny choatic guy become a very dependable adult in our society #Dawon 🥹 https://t.co/QYLQQ17upQ

⋈ Bling .ೃ ⋈ @bling_05 @Koreaboo Such a scary situation for anyone to encounter but luckily Dawon was able to aid them. I am wishing the best for the patient and that they make a well recovery. @Koreaboo Such a scary situation for anyone to encounter but luckily Dawon was able to aid them. I am wishing the best for the patient and that they make a well recovery.

Fantasy M (SF9 in Chicago 12.02.22) @Mar2theMar @soompi @SF9__Unofficial I don’t know about you, but seeing someone in critical distress like that would make me so scared and panic. It takes courage, kindness, compassion and so many other things to stay calm and help someone (when you don’t know what you’re doing) while following instructions. Hero @soompi @SF9__Unofficial I don’t know about you, but seeing someone in critical distress like that would make me so scared and panic. It takes courage, kindness, compassion and so many other things to stay calm and help someone (when you don’t know what you’re doing) while following instructions. Hero 💯

ezra ☕️ @headkyubodan @soompi good on him for not panicking and listening well to the instructions from the paramedic on the phone, i don’t know if i could’ve handled the situation if i was in his shoes @soompi good on him for not panicking and listening well to the instructions from the paramedic on the phone, i don’t know if i could’ve handled the situation if i was in his shoes

THE VIXX COMEBACK IS HAPPENING @weeb_kpop @Koreaboo i hope that patient gets well soon! and congratulations Dawon for knowing what to do in that situation @Koreaboo i hope that patient gets well soon! and congratulations Dawon for knowing what to do in that situation

Şeymanur 🫴 Lee Sanghyuk #THEPIECEOF9 🕵🎯 #Puzzle @TheSarangBingsu



Today 우리 Sanghyuk proved this by saving life of a person (by doing first aid with guidance of paramedic) who suffered from sudden cardiac arrest in a bathhouse.



Really so proud of you, SUPERHYUK~ now rest well! 🥺



#SF9 #DAWON #다원 @SF9official Real life heroes exist!🦸‍♂️Today 우리 Sanghyuk proved this by saving life of a person (by doing first aid with guidance of paramedic) who suffered from sudden cardiac arrest in a bathhouse.Really so proud of you, SUPERHYUK~ now rest well! Real life heroes exist!🦸‍♂️✨Today 우리 Sanghyuk proved this by saving life of a person (by doing first aid with guidance of paramedic) who suffered from sudden cardiac arrest in a bathhouse.😭Really so proud of you, SUPERHYUK~ now rest well!💕🥺#SF9 #DAWON #다원 @SF9official https://t.co/Gr66ITsu1U

SF9 to make a highly anticipated comeback with Puzzle

The seven-member group is set to release their new song Puzzle as the title track for their mini-album, The Piece OF9. Scheduled to drop on January 9, the album comes six months after the release of their eleventh mini-album, The Wave OF9, which was led by title track Scream.

According to the tracklist poster, the new album will have six tracks, including the title track and b-sides Love Colour, Fighter, New World, Tight, and Stay with Me. The upcoming comeback also marks group member Rowoon's return to group activities.

SF9 is currently busy releasing content to build anticipation for the new release among their fans. So far, two teasers for the album and a slew of concept images have already been released.

