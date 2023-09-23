"Man eats drums for breakfast": Chad Smith leaves fans in awe with stunning '30 seconds to Mars' challenge

In a surprising and electrifying musical moment, Chad Smith, the American musician and drummer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, faced a unique challenge that left fans awestruck. Smith, known for his exceptional drumming skills, was put to the test as he listened to a song he had never heard before and was tasked with playing along in real-time.

The song in question was The Kill by Thirty Seconds to Mars. The unexpected showdown was released as part of Drumeo's For the First Time series, an initiative aimed at showcasing the talents of exceptional drummers.

Banter and anticipation filled the air as Smith prepared to tackle the unknown tune. He began by attentively listening to the song's quiet opening verse before unleashing his rhythmic sense during the explosive chorus.

What followed was nothing short of astounding, as Smith's drumming effortlessly synchronized with the song's dynamics, almost as if he had been intimately familiar with it all along. As the song concluded, Smith, still buzzing from the experience, humorously exclaimed,

"What the f*** was that? Is that like My Chemical Romance or something?"

It was a moment of sheer spontaneity and made fans around the world love him even more.

A fan reacted to the video by saying

"Chad Smith makes everyone sound better man eats drums for breakfast!!"

When he got to know that the track was by Thirty Seconds to Mars. Smith made the connection with Jared Leto saying,

"Oh, Jared's band and his brother Shannon Leto, the band's drummer."

Chad Smith fans reacted to his '30 seconds to Mars' challenge

Chad Smith's fans admired his astounding "Thirty Seconds to Mars" challenge. They took to X platform to express their love and appreciation for his musical ability. Many hailed his ability to adapt seamlessly to the unfamiliar tune, reaffirming his status as a drumming virtuoso.

A fan reacted to it that there's so much joy in watching him. While. another fan reacted I'm blown away by it.

The video went viral all over the internet, and now it remains to be seen if Chad Smith will come up with more challenges soon.

Chad Gaylord Smith is an American musician renowned for his role as the drummer in the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, a position he has held since 1988. In May 2013, Spin magazine acknowledged his drumming talents by ranking him at the impressive #10 spot on their list of the "100 Greatest Drummers of Alternative Music."

Furthermore, in their June 2013 issue, readers of the UK-based Rhythm magazine hailed Smith and fellow Red Hot Chili Pepper member Flea as the fourth-greatest rhythm section in music history.