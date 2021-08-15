Who was Mariam Abdulrab? Atlanta bartender found murdered, hours after being seen kidnapped on camera

27-years-old Mariam Abdulrab was kidnapped at gunpoint from outside her home in Atlanta as she was returning to Chosewood Park. Unfortunately, she was later found dead.

Eyewitnesses confirmed they saw Adbulrad being forced inside an SUV at around 5:00 a.m. on Friday, August 13th. Abdulrab was found dead just before 10:00 a.m. the same day.

Mariam Abdulrab was employed at the Revery VR Bar in Midtown and occasionally worked at Sister Louisa's Church of the Living Room & Ping Pong Emporium.

Hours after the discovery of Abdulrab's body, a suspect was arrested and taken into custody. 27-year-old Demarcus Brinkley was seen inside his 2013 Chevrolet Equinox. He reportedly engaged the police in a car chase and eventually crashed into a Buick.

Both Brinkley and Buick's driver were sent to the Atlanta Medical Center for treatment.

Who was Mariam Abdulrab? Friends Describe the late bartender

Revery VR Bar and Sister Louisa's Church announced that they would remain closed to mourn Abdulrab's passing.

Revery shared a photo of Abdulrab with the caption:

"Our hearts are truly broken at the loss of a dear friend and family member. Mariam brought light to every single person she came in contact with and will forever be missed."

Associates of Abdulrab described her as a thoughtful person who was warm and kind. One associate, James McConnell, who worked with Mariam Abdulrab at Mother Bar & Kitchen, said:

"She was one of the sweetest people I've ever met."

Abdulrab's father, Khalid, said:

"My daughter was the most peaceful and loving person. She did not deserve this."

Elisha Kim, a friend of Mariam Abdulrab, shared information about Abdulrab's kidnapping along with an update to the case.

"Thank you for sharing. Mariam is no longer with us and her body has been found. My best friend got kidnapped last night at her home in Grant Park. She's a bartender at Revery and was a bartender at MOTHER and church. If you've met her you know she's an incredible human being."

Aside from Brinkley, there are currently no other suspects being pursued for the crime. Mariam Abdulrab's family has requested privacy at this time. But local police are actively seeking more information regarding the crime.

