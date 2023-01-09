Marissa Perez GoFundMe raises over $32000 as pregnant California woman is killed in drive-by shooting

Marissa Perez, a pregnant woman, was on her way to a birthday party on December 29, 2022, when she was cruelly shot to death by an unknown man. In the aftermath of her tragic death, a GoFundMe page was set up by her family to raise money for the expenses.

cuatro @cuatroeyed



gofund.me/5aeb8106 My family has gone through so much already. Please share if you can. My family has gone through so much already. Please share if you can.gofund.me/5aeb8106

According to the fundraiser set up by the 25-year-old Californian woman's parents, Marissa Perez was expected to give birth in June 2023. Her mother, Sandra Tolentino, told media outlets that Perez was shot multiple times, including once in the head.

The GoFundMe fundraiser was organized by Priscilla Romero in hopes of providing love and support to the family during this difficult time. The fundraiser describes Perez as loving and outgoing. The description on the page reads:

"Marissa was the most loving daughter, sister, cousin and friend...Anyone who knew Marissa knew she was the most loyal, loving, outgoing, and strongest person. Thank you to everyone who has reached out during this difficult time for our family, know that we appreciate your love and support."

The fundraiser has collected over $33,000 through the donations of almost 500 donors.

Mari 🦋 @_itsmariss_ My brothers sister passed away last night. If you can’t donate please please share anything is appreciated 🫶🏻 gofund.me/f6394cc4 My brothers sister passed away last night. If you can’t donate please please share anything is appreciated 🫶🏻 gofund.me/f6394cc4

How did Marissa Perez die? No arrests have been made in the fatal shooting

Marissa Perez, 25, was slain in what officials believe was a targeted shooting on December 29, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m. According to ABC7, the shooting took place at the intersection of Pioneer and Artesia boulevards in the Los Angeles suburb of Artesia.

Perez was reportedly riding in the front passenger seat of her father’s car on her way to get a birthday cake for her aunt when an unknown man driving a car pulled up right next to them and opened fire at her. Following the attack, she was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her unborn child did not survive the brutal attack either.

sarah samour @1975sarah Marissa Alexis Perez gofund.me/f6394cc4 . Please continue to share and repost and if you can please donate. We miss you so much mur it has been a week and we will get justice for you and baby talamantes… u were taken to soon from us miss hearing ur voice ur laugh 🕊️ Marissa Alexis Perez gofund.me/f6394cc4. Please continue to share and repost and if you can please donate. We miss you so much mur it has been a week and we will get justice for you and baby talamantes… u were taken to soon from us miss hearing ur voice ur laugh 🕊️🙏💔

Marissa Perez's mother, Sandra Tolentino, told ABC7:

"She was 25. She was about to be a mother in five more months. She was so happy. I want justice for my daughter. I want justice for my grandbaby."

Perez's brother, Isaac Tolentino, told KTLA that his sister was looking forward to welcoming her child with her boyfriend. He further said:

"She was so excited, she seemed like a whole new person. I’ve never seen my sister glow like that."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department believes that Marissa Perez's death was a targeted attack. However, the motive behind the drive-by shooting is still unknown. No arrests have been made either.

The 25-year-old's grieving family has asked the public to come forward with any information that would lead the police to a suspect.

A number of friends and well-wishers have taken to social media platforms to mourn Perez's tragic death.

