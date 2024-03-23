Married at First Sight alum Paige Banks welcomes first child

Married at First Sight season 12 fame Paige Banks embraced motherhood with the arrival of her first child, Nova Rae Banks-Williams, on February 26, 2024. This comes about six months after the reality TV star broke the news about being pregnant on social media.

Paige Banks and her boyfriend Justin recently spoke to People about the newest addition to their family. They stated that Nova means bright star and Rae signifies the fact that she makes their "world go round just like a ray of sunshine."

On the evening of February 26, Married at First Sight alum Paige Banks and her boyfriend Justin welcomed their daughter, Nova Rae Banks-Williams into the world. The duo spoke to People and called their daughter a "blessing" as they added that she "enjoys snuggles."

"Nova, what a blessing you are! The past 10 months have been a journey watching and feeling you grow in my tummy and we are so grateful you are finally here," they said.

This came after the couple announced the news online in September 2023. In the caption of the post, Paige Banks mentioned that she had "always wanted to be a mother." Speaking about sharing this journey with her partner, she said:

"I’m super grateful that I can share this journey with my person. My safe space. My confidant and most importantly my best friend."

The excitement building up to Nova Rae's arrival was also marked by a memorable celebration. The reality TV star shared glimpses from her "Santa Baby Shower" on December 26, 2023, and thanked her friends and family for making it to her special day. She stated that while she had been rather private about her pregnancy, she was excited to soon share "some of the beautiful milestones" with her fans.

“We haven't been posting much as I have been embracing this pregnancy and all the symptoms privately, but we can't wait to share some of the beautiful milestones as this chapter is coming to an end soon," she wrote.

Married at First Sight fame Paige Banks' path to motherhood was interwoven with personal growth and transformation. After her appearance on the show, where she faced significant challenges in her relationship with Chris Williams, Paige embarked on a journey of self-discovery and healing.

Her time on Married at First Sight season 12, which aired in 2021, included several highs and lows. Despite the adversities she faced on the show, Paige's journey did not end with her televised marriage. Instead, she turned the page, seeking happiness and stability in her personal life.

Paige’s relationship with Justin and the birth of their daughter, Nova Rae, signifies a new chapter in their lives and several fans sent them their best wishes as the news broke on social media.