“We sobbed together”: Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis opens up about finding out about husband Doug Hehner’s previous overdose 

On Thursday, Jamie Otis, Married at First Sight alum, shared an Instagram video mentioning her reaction after learning that her husband, Doug Hehner had a "past drug overdose." Jamie Otis mentioned that she first learned about this incident when she was filming one of their podcast episodes of Hot Marriage. Cool Parents. Here are some of the things she said during this video,

“We are recording the podcast and somehow [it] always becomes a therapy session for us. [In a listener’s] five-star review, someone mentioned the loss of her brother from drugs and then it just caused Doug to feel like he could open up a little bit more about all that he was going through and a time that he almost died from his drug addiction that I didn’t even know about.”

Besides explaining everything in the video, she captioned the post mentioning how she already knew Doug Hehner was hiding something from her. She wrote,

"A perfect marriage comes from two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other. I always knew my hubby was hiding something from me - I didn't know exactly what though...It's taken us nearly a decade, but my husband told me everything ... we sobbed together & I feel like we have grown more over one conversation than we have in all of our marriage.”

Jamie Otis explained that she felt bad once she realized she didn't know anything about this incident. According to her, the reason her husband didn't share this information was he was "guilty" and "ashamed." In addition, she expressed her pride in his willingness to share this with her.

Doug Hehner shared his experience of a drug overdose during his podcast interview

In 2014, Doug and Jamie met and got married on the TV show Married at First Sight. The couple has two kids, Henley and Hendrix.

As a response to Jamie's Instagram post, Doug Hehner responded that he never wanted to hide the incident from her wife and was grateful that Jamie was there at the time he had to share it.

Moreover, Married at First Sight star Doug Hehner also shared how Jamie made him comfortable with being open and free with her and how she was not judgmental at all. Explaining how it happened 12 years ago, Doug Hehner shared the following information:

“There was one time where my sister had to wake me up because she heard me coughing in my sleep. I don’t know if I ever mentioned this [to you]. You’ve never told me this. Doug, you have not told me so many things and we’re like nine and half years married and I’m still learning. It’s really difficult [because] you want to black out a lot of the bad things that happened.”

Talking about the time when the situation became so dire that the emergency crew came up to take him, he added,

“I was unresponsive and [had] shallow breathing, from what they said but I wasn’t waking up. I was just thankful to be alive, how close it could have been to not being here. I haven’t thought about that in a while.”

Jamie's message touched many people's hearts and served as a gentle reminder that everyone struggles and that being honest and open about those problems is what truly matters.

Fans can catch up on all the episodes of Married at First Sight season 16 on Lifetime.