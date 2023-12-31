Are Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner from Married At First Sight season 1 still together? Relationship updates

Over the years, Married at First Sight has featured numerous couples throughout its sixteen seasons. Out of all the couples that have been paired together on the show, only twelve of them have stood the test of time and are still together. Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner from the first season of the Lifetime show are still together and going through the mutual ups and downs of their relationship, according to Cosmopolitan.

Married at First Sight stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner first met each other on the debut season of the show back in 2014. They went on to feature in the special Jamie and Doug Plus One in 2017 and videotaped the birth of their daughter Henley, who is now six years old, after carrying out the social experiment.

They further went on to document on Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam the arrival of their son Hendrix.

On every new season of Married at First Sight, couples are given to make a risky personal decision. After registering to participate in the Lifetime show, their pairings are decided by professionals and marital experts. Never having seen or heard of one another before, the participants would first meet at the altar.

A brief look into Married at First Sight stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner's relationship

All relationships require hard work and for those that have been heavily featured on reality television, this is especially true. Married at First Sight stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner acknowledge this fact and presently are among the longest-lasting couples to have ever been featured on the show.

The couple, from Monmouth County, New Jersey, have been married for the better part of a decade now.

Jamie had previously appeared on The Bachelor in 2012 in her quest for love but Bachelor Nation couldn't be of much use to her. She was married to Doug on March 23, 2014, at the altar on the show. The wedding ceremony itself ranks as being one of the best ever witnessed on Lifetime.

Speaking about their relationship, Doug told the NY Post:

"This is a milestone that I don’t take lightly. This is the longest relationship that I’ve been in in my life."

Following the wedding ceremony, Jamie broke down sobbing on the ground. Speaking about the sudden change in her disposition back then, she told the NY Post:

“I was certain this was not going to work out, which was closed-minded, unfair and shallow.”

She eventually needed encouragement and reassurance from producers and her bridesmaids to gather herself for the reception. She later remarked on being able to spot the nice guy within her husband. Off-camera, later that evening, Jamie and Doug began to develop a relationship.

A contributing factor to their success was having couples counsel at their disposal until their daughter Henley Grace was born in August 2017.

They also had relationship specialists on call both throughout and after the process of the pregnancy to address any challenge or roadblock they might face.

Their relationship of the Married at First Sight couple hasn't been entirely bereft of its low points, as in 2015, Jamie had experienced a miscarriage, and Doug was jobless for a period when Jamie was expecting. Both of them have acknowledged that therapy had come to their rescue back then and had helped them overcome difficult times.

Married at First Sight season 17 airs every Wednesday on Lifetime.