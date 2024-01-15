"Master of pretty words": Fans cheer as K-media reports BTS Taehyung’s speaking style as being attractive and a hot topic in South Korea

A video examining the reasons that Kim Taehyung (aka V) from BTS has a beautiful manner of speaking has surfaced and has rapidly gained popularity. Appearing on tvN's You Quiz on the Block, which premiered in September 2023, Choi Yun-jeong, a speech coach from SBS, gave five examples of Taehyung's speech pattern. On January 13, 2024, via the YouTube channel Speech Rael TV, the instructor highlighted the factors that make Taehyung's speech appealing.

In addition, the speech coach Choi Yun-jeong lauded the BTS idol as the "master of pretty words" which struck a chord with the BTS fandom.

Identifying shared interests was the first step. When asked why he decided to return to You Quiz on the Block, the "Love Me Again" singer-songwriter explained that he liked the show and watched it frequently. The BTS idol also thought the fans would react positively to it, and his dad thought it was great.

"A national treasure for many reasons": Fans take pride as BTS' Kim Taehyung has become a subject of admiration even for speech instructors

Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, the singer-songwriter for the song "For Us," praised Choi Yun-jeong for being a person who never holds back while praising people. BTS' V has never shied away from showing his appreciation for others, whether it be in interviews or with his fellow musicians. The singer lauded Yoo Jae-suk, the host You Quiz on the Block, who referred to him as a "world star."

On January 13, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Herald Economy reported that speech coach Choi Yun-jeong praised the "For Us" singer-songwriter's manner of speech. Yun-jeong mentioned several methods of carrying out an eloquent speech including "imitate your vocal cords while speaking."

BTS member Kim Taehyung has been often seen replicating the South Korean superstar and his close friend Park Seo-joon and his own father's phrases. During interviews or variety shows, the singer-songwriter is known to narrate stories or instances from his life while also imitating other's way of speech during his storytelling.

The speech instructor brought up Taehyung's repeated comments on how many individuals in his immediate vicinity would find enjoyment in seeing him imitate their movements and voice characteristics. Given that it provides the impression that someone has listened to them intently, this quality of his makes his speech pattern even more appealing to the audience.

The BTS ARMY nodded in agreement with the opinions and observations of the speech coach Choi Yun-jeong and tweeted that Taehyung has often been a gentle speaker and patient listener. Here's what the fans had to say about the BTS idol:

BTS member V's genuine, heartfelt, and upbeat sentiments are conveyed in his own distinctive style, earning him the title of "master of pretty words" among his followers, as mentioned by Choi Yun-jeong.

Herald Economy further noted, of particular importance, that the singer made the color purple represent BTS as he coined the term "Borahae" during one of the band's MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 World Tour concerts. The word means trusting one another till the last color of the rainbow lasts and holds immense significance for both BTS and its fandom.

In other news, BTS' V is set to feature in singer and actress IU's upcoming single "Love Wins" which will be released on January 24, 2024.