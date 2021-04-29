"It's a masterpiece”: Machine Gun Kelly surprises fans with Love Race feat. Kellin Quinn

Fans woke up to a surprising new track by Machine Gun Kelly. The track features singer Kellin Quinn and long-time collaborator Travis Barker.

The single titled “Love race” is already being touted as a masterpiece because of its lyrics. With this surprise release, MGK fans on the internet went into a meltdown.

Machine Gun Kelly tweeted a line from "Love Race" teasing its release

The song’s opening lyrics are starting to make the rounds on the internet, but it seems Twitter is just waking up to the new release.

It would be a fair assessment to say that some people slept on the new “Love race” single from MGK. The song’s release was scheduled for midnight, but fans who kept an eye out for the rapper's tweets learned of the song’s upcoming release a day prior.

♪ 𝕝𝕠𝕧𝕖 𝕣𝕒𝕔𝕖 ♥︎

new song tomorrow

9pm PST — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) April 27, 2021

god was a girl, the devil wore a t-shirt — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) April 28, 2021

Reactions so far have been massively positive, with one fan comparing the lyrics to having a "Harley Quinn and Joker" vibe. Clearly, the song has caught many by surprise.

Love race gave me Harley Quinn and joker vibes especially the “love is a game and they were kissing in the bleachers” line #LoveRace @machinegunkelly pic.twitter.com/RRLeE5r4tS — Ceren 🎟️ (@ceren19xx) April 29, 2021

One Twitter user commented on MGK's tweet and called it a masterpiece.

pov: you're listening to love race by machine gun kelly ft. kellin quinn pic.twitter.com/TAb7sovasB — krys 👻 (@colsonylon) April 29, 2021

est looking at @machinegunkelly waiting for love race to drop tonight💗 pic.twitter.com/svX4DnwWZO — 🖤Fal🖤 (@FallonAlexa27) April 28, 2021

WHAT IF NEXT YEAR WE GET A TOUR CALLED THE LOVE RACE TOUR WITH MACHINE GUN KELLY AND SLEEPING WITH SIRENS WHICH MEANS BOTH MY WORLDS WILL COLLIDE — NICK IS SEEING COLSON AGAIN IN 137 DAYS LOVE RACE (@BloomPeteMusto) April 29, 2021

I’m speechless. I really needed this tonight 💕 Stream Love Race by @machinegunkelly this song makes me happy omg — Reagan 🎟 🩸🖤 (@UncommonlyComm2) April 29, 2021

I appreciate @machinegunkelly for coming out with this new song and not making us wait for it to come out be ready in a hour for love race guys😩😩 — reece🧍‍♀️ (@mgkblonde) April 29, 2021

The fact that @Kellinquinn and @machinegunkelly came back together for another song together gives me LITERAL goosebumps. It reminds me of the first time I heard Swing Life Away..and that song saved me. “Love Race” is so refreshing 😌 — kells (@kelseyswannXX) April 29, 2021

The amount of range between daywalker and love race completely blows my mind. You truly never know what to expect from @machinegunkelly in the best way possible — mandy 💐 (@rushinmyveins) April 29, 2021

me listening to love race by Machine Gun Kelly ft. SWS ❤️‍🔥😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/ytP7mRI1QX — eva 🧔🏻 (@evan4bila) April 29, 2021

‼️New Music Midnights‼️

Here comes another genre-expanding release from @machinegunkelly with "love race" !! With a surprise feature from @Kellinquinn of Sleeping with Sirens !! The nostalgia and hype is unreal for some of us !!! 🤯🤯🤯 on all Platformz !!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/aSL1yXiBbn — FloridaFooliez (@FloridaFooliez) April 29, 2021

“I found a silver ring / And put it on my finger / I picked up my guitar / And played it for the Reaper,” MGK sings on the song. “God was a girl. The devil wore a T-shirt / Love is a game and babe, we’re kissing in the bleachers.”

Some fans have been speculating about the song's meaning being tied to MGK's relationship with Megan Fox.

.@machinegunkelly and Megan Fox as Love Race lyrics (a thread) pic.twitter.com/ojIIwmroka — pandora (@lovehateitall) April 29, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly scheduled for a 27-date tour in the US this year

Meanwhile, Fox was recently seen celebrating MGK’s 31st birthday. The dating pair will soon be seen together as co-stars in "Midnight in the Switchgrass," a movie set to debut in theaters.

Machine Gun Kelly has been in the news throughout this week after the 31-year-old musician announced plans for a 27-date tour of the US later this year. The “Rap Devil” star will be touring along with carolesdaughter, jxdn, and KennyHoopla starting September 9 in Minneapolis.

The 27-date headline will end on December 18 in Cleveland, Ohio, Machine Gun Kelly's hometown. It looks like fans won’t have to wait long to hear the star sing “Love Race” on a live stage.