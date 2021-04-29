"It's a masterpiece”: Machine Gun Kelly surprises fans with Love Race feat. Kellin Quinn

Fans woke up to a surprising new track by Machine Gun Kelly. The track features singer Kellin Quinn and long-time collaborator Travis Barker.
The single titled “Love race” is already being touted as a masterpiece because of its lyrics. With this surprise release, MGK fans on the internet went into a meltdown.
Machine Gun Kelly tweeted a line from "Love Race" teasing its release
The song’s opening lyrics are starting to make the rounds on the internet, but it seems Twitter is just waking up to the new release.
It would be a fair assessment to say that some people slept on the new “Love race” single from MGK. The song’s release was scheduled for midnight, but fans who kept an eye out for the rapper's tweets learned of the song’s upcoming release a day prior.
Reactions so far have been massively positive, with one fan comparing the lyrics to having a "Harley Quinn and Joker" vibe. Clearly, the song has caught many by surprise.
One Twitter user commented on MGK's tweet and called it a masterpiece.
“I found a silver ring / And put it on my finger / I picked up my guitar / And played it for the Reaper,” MGK sings on the song. “God was a girl. The devil wore a T-shirt / Love is a game and babe, we’re kissing in the bleachers.”
Some fans have been speculating about the song's meaning being tied to MGK's relationship with Megan Fox.
Machine Gun Kelly scheduled for a 27-date tour in the US this year
Meanwhile, Fox was recently seen celebrating MGK’s 31st birthday. The dating pair will soon be seen together as co-stars in "Midnight in the Switchgrass," a movie set to debut in theaters.
Machine Gun Kelly has been in the news throughout this week after the 31-year-old musician announced plans for a 27-date tour of the US later this year. The “Rap Devil” star will be touring along with carolesdaughter, jxdn, and KennyHoopla starting September 9 in Minneapolis.
The 27-date headline will end on December 18 in Cleveland, Ohio, Machine Gun Kelly's hometown. It looks like fans won’t have to wait long to hear the star sing “Love Race” on a live stage.