Matt Lucas clarifies his comments about Millie Bobby Brown and denies wanting to "slam" the Stranger Things actress in apology

Comedian Matt Lucas has issued an apology to actress Millie Bobby Brown after his social media post referencing a Little Britain catchphrase led to backlash. Lucas, 50, posted the phrase "no but yeah but"—a line from his character Vicky Pollard—alongside pictures of the 20-year-old Stranger Things star. The post was widely interpreted as mocking Brown, leading to criticism.

However, Lucas has now clarified that he did not intend to insult the actress and expressed regret if his words caused her distress. Lucas made his initial post on X (formerly Twitter) on February 26, 2025, resharing pictures of Millie Bobby Brown in Los Angeles wearing hoop earrings and a pink top.

He stated that the resemblance to his Little Britain character, Vicky Pollard, prompted him to use the catchphrase. However, the post drew criticism, particularly after Millie Bobby Brown addressed the wider issue of media scrutiny over her appearance. Following Brown's comments, Lucas took to Instagram to publicly apologize. He wrote,

"Dear Millie, I just saw your post and wanted to respond, and provide some context. Nearly 25 years ago I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called Little Britain."

"There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo you had blonde hair and wore a pink top, so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases."

Lucas further explained, "I thought you looked terrific, and I was mortified when the press wrote that I 'slammed' you, firstly because that's not my style, and secondly because I think you're brilliant. I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you, but I realise it has, and for that, I apologise."

Millie Bobby Brown speaks out against media scrutiny and online criticism

Millie Bobby Brown's reaction to Matt Lucas's comments came as part of a broader statement on social media, where she addressed criticism she has faced regarding her appearance. In an Instagram video posted on March 4, she said,

"I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny."

She continued by explaining that she started in the industry at 10 years old and grew up in the public eye. However, she noted that people struggle to accept her growth, expecting her to remain the same as she appeared in Stranger Things Season 1. Because of this, she said, she had now become a target.

Millie Bobby Brown directly referenced Lucas's comments and how they were covered in media outlets, criticizing them for "amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman's appearance." She added,

"This isn't journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, is disturbing."

Actresses such as Sarah Jessica Parker, singer Pixie Lott, and musician Lily Allen all left messages commending her for speaking out. Sort Your Life Out presenter Stacey Solomon also supported Brown, commenting,

"Louder for the people at the back! You're incredible, Millie. And so grounded & intelligent. I love this & everything you're standing for."

Brown, who rose to fame playing Eleven in Stranger Things, has also starred in the Enola Holmes films and is currently promoting her role in The Electric State, a film directed by the Russo Brothers and starring Chris Pratt. Meanwhile, Stranger Things is set to return with its fifth and final season in 2025, as reported by IMDb.

