Mediterranean Deli Chapel Hill GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $92,000 for employees after fire breaks out

A devastating fire broke out on West Franklin Street on July 22, 2023, in Chapel Hill. The fire damaged the local businesses, including the beloved Mediterranean Deli. However, in the face of tragedy, the community rallied together to support those affected by the disaster.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched to provide relief for the employees of Mediterranean Deli, and the response was overwhelming. Within a short period, the campaign managed to raise $138,703.

GoFundMe for Mediterranean Deli (Image via snip from gofundme.org)

As the fire broke out at West Franklin Street, it entirely damaged the popular Mediterranean Delhi and the nearby eateries. The firefighters were quick to respond to the serious situation. While the fire on West Franklin Street in Chapel Hill was a serious incident, people inside the building were not hurt, reported the First responders.

The firefighters worked hard for hours to control the fire. Only one firefighter got a small cut while responding to the fire. As a precaution, two other firefighters were taken to the hospital because they might have felt too hot and exhausted.

At 5:31 pm, the firefighters announced that they had managed to contain the fire, and they had the help of nearby fire departments to do it.

GoFundMe for Mediterranean Deli set by Chapel Hill has a goal of $250,000

It is worth noting that earlier, the fundraiser set the goal of $100,000 and within 2-3 days, it managed to get funding over $92,000. As they started getting funds and support from people, the fundraiser changed the goal to $250,000. So far, they have managed to get 2.3k donations.

On the fundraiser page, details about the fire incident were mentioned, it read:

"On Saturday, July 22nd, the Mediterranean Deli caught fire. As of 5:06 PM, there have been at least 5 different local fire departments on the scene attempting to control the blaze. Witnesses who were near the deli have described a heart-breaking scene. The consensus is that Med Deli is a total loss."

In conclusion, it was mentioned:

"Dozens of our local community members were employed by Med Deli and will need our support to get through this challenging time. 100% of funds raised will go to these employees."

Mediterranean Deli is a popular eatery running since 1991

Mediterranean Deli holds a special place in the hearts of many Chapel Hill residents and visitors. Over the years, it has become more than just a restaurant; it has evolved into a symbol of unity and cultural appreciation.

Jamil Kadoura opened this restaurant that goes beyond serving fantastic, fresh food to the community. He has transformed the Deli into an essential part of the community by promoting acceptance and compassion among its patrons.

Jamil Kadoura, the owner of Deli thanked the first responders and said:

"These firefighters, I can only describe them in one way. They ran to the fire to put it down as if (it) were their children in that fire. I knew how much, how hard they work, but I never knew what firefighters do. The word hero doesn't describe them."

While the fire was taking place, the local emergency services asked people who were going downtown to take a different route. They suggested using Rosemary Street or Cameron Avenue to avoid the area affected by the fire.

The firefighters' response to the fire was significant, and it led to the temporary closure of one lane on West Rosemary Street.