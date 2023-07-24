Steve Madden x Harlem Festival of Culture x DaQuane Cherry limited-edition collection: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The winner of Steve Madden and Harlem Festival of Culture's Design Challenge, DaQuane Cherry launched a three-piece limited edition collection. It features DaQuane's artwork born out of the design challenge and his artwork was featured on the official co-branded HFC x Steve Madden merchandise. DaQuane's art is described as bold and psychedelic, and his Instagram page, @flacowaters, showcases some of his previous work.

The collection is part of Steve Madden's Maddenwood campaign, which aims to create a community of artists and creatives. DaQuane Cherry limited-edition collection is currently available for purchase via the official websites of Steve Madden and the HFC Foundation. The collection has three pieces and they are retailing for $30, $99, and $125. And fashionistas can purchase the collection live at the Harlem Festival of Culture on Randall's Island, starting from July 28th to 30th.

DaQuane Cherry limited-edition collection features a denim jacket, belt bag, and combat boot

The Harlem Festival of Culture Foundation (Foundation), the Harlem Festival of Culture (HFC), and Steve Madden (Steve Madden) collaborated to launch the HFC X Steve Madden Design Challenge. It was introduced in order to recognize the work of local creatives in Harlem and give them access to apprenticeship, knowledge about the industry, and opportunities for careers in fashion.

Five finalists were chosen from the entrants for the Design Challenge after the two-tiered judging procedure. At the Finale event on March 8, 2023, when finalists presented their design ideas, DaQuane Cherry was chosen as the winner of the competition by the selection committee. DaQuane received a $10,000 cash reward as well as a paid internship with Steve Madden, Ltd. for three months.

It was a great opportunity for DaQuane Cherry and he used it with full potential and produced this amazing limited-edition collection that represents a strong passion and admiration for Harlem culture, together with self-taught artistic techniques.

One of the most attractive pieces from the collection is the black combat boot with a unique and bright contemporary design on it. It is a unisex “Phantom” combat boot and it has been manufactured with eco-friendly vegan leather motivated by the vibrant and youthful nature of HFC. The rugged boot features enduring black uppers accompanied by DaQuane’s signature style of using bright primary colors. The price tag for the pair is $99.

Other pieces from the collection are a denim jacket and a belt bag with a retail price of $125 and $30 respectively. Both the “Shadow” belt bag and “Mirage” denim jacket features bright red Steve Madden x DaQuane Cherry co-branding.

Tri-color combination of bright red, yellow, and blue has been used for the collection along with crisp white stitching that gives the artwork more depth and makes it bloom. The eye-catching artwork included in the styling is by the young artist directly from the canvas that is plastered on every piece of the collection. The name of the artwork is ‘The Phantom of The Child.’

Commenting on his creation, DaQuane Cherry said:

"I am elated to share this moment with you, where art meets fashion and tells a story. This story is painted through my motif, my bear, which represents the inner child and our imaginations."

This limited-edition collection is very special to DaQuane Cherry. All fashionistas and art lover can get their hand on this collection online via Steve Madden and the HFC Foundation.