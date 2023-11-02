Melanie Martinez launches Portals Perfume: How to pre-order, price, quantity and other details explored

Singer Melanie Martinez is making the headlines lately after launching her Portals Perfume. It is worth noting that this is her second line of fragrance and it has come after the success of her Cry Baby perfume milk. However the price of her latest perfume- Portals Perfume has left internet users talking about it and they are saying that it is too expensive.

On the other hand, some internet users showed excitement for her new perfume and said that they are all set to pre-order it. For those unaware, the 60 ml of perfume is priced at $275 and people can pre-order it on her official website Portals.

Melanie teased a promo video for her new perfume in which she said that her new perfume's packaging is like something that people must have never seen before. She further mentioned that it is designed to reflect one of the four classical element.

She captioned the post, writing:

"Water of intuition, Fiery passion, Air of clarity, and Earthy abundance are now yours."

Moreover, it is also worth noting that even though people can pre-order the perfume, the shipping of it will not begin until late November. Other than this, it was also mentioned that due to the high demand for this new perfume, people can only buy two units of it.

Melania Martinez called Portals Perfume as her favorite fragrance creation yet, know more

Melania Martinez even talked about her new fragrance and said that it is her favorite fragrance creation yet. She said:

"Working with Flower Shop on these magical four scents has been a dream come true. I drew up this idea and knew it was going to be one the most challenging but rewarding things I’ve ever put out."

The bottle has a one-foot-tall sculpture with a number of eyed-head attached to it and that opens to unveil four glass vials. This perfume is filled with fragrance of sandalwood, cedarwood, amber, and musk.

Currently, the refill vials and full-size bottles are not available and they will be available for sale from 2024. Portals perfume has also taken inspiration from Melanie Martinez's songs like her first perfume Cry Baby Perfume Milk.

It is worth noting that Melanie released her album, Portals, in March 2023. After that, she unveiled a website where she sells merchandise inspired by the third part of the album.

Cry Baby Perfume Milk was the first perfume that she came up with. It became a huge hit and after that, she teased the latest Portals perfume, which is available for pre-order now.