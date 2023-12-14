Melissa Reeves is tired of 'constant whispers' from the 'boring and two-faced' The Challenge 39 cast

MTV’s The Challenge season 39 is heading towards a delicate stage as fans gear up for episode 9 of the series. The show has already resulted in a range of contestants being sent back home after failing to win their battles on the show. Melissa Reeves follows the trend in episode 9, which will see her lose out against Tori Deal.

Reeves quickly returned from the show and recently gave scathing interviews to Entertainment Weekly and The Messenger. Both saw her make questionable claims against the show and the contestants on season 39. A veteran of The Challenge series herself, she first appeared on the 2018 series The Challenge: Vendettas and has since been a regular on the show. Reeves thought the season 39 cast was lacking in multiple ways.

Melissa Reeves speaks out after elimination from The Challenge 39

Reeves might have been on previous iterations of the MTV series. However, as far as The Challenge 39 was concerned, she was viewed firmly as an outsider.

One of the questions Reeves was asked was related to her experience during her time on The Challenge season 39. The Reality TV star claimed that she preferred most of her previous appearances on the MTV series and claimed the franchise veterans tend to know ‘how to have fun.’ This time around, however, Reeves thought that the contestants engaged in secret gossip and were "two-faced":

"It was so much more boring [than my other seasons]. This season it was just constant whispers in the corner and it was just so two-faced. I actually enjoyed Total Madness, where I lived in a bunker with no windows, more than the small amount of time that I did in this beautiful mansion in the sun with a nice pool. This season just wasn't enjoyable due to the cast."

Therefore, Reeves was in no mood to mince her words and honestly assessed the season 39 cast. She claimed that the problem was perhaps that the season 39 cast list had also been together on the previous iteration of the series. This resulted in them sticking together and viewing her as the outsider.

Melissa talked about her experience competing against Tori, who she claimed was one of her closest friends on the show. Tori had said she would not have gone against Melissa in the Final Challenge if she had a choice. However, Reeves herself was not so sure:

"I was excited because I'm friends with Tori, and I'm just hoping she pulls that chaos pole and then I can maybe have some sort of say on who will go down. Tori said if she got a choice, she wouldn't have gone against me. But obviously when she pulled my name, you start really overthinking them because it's Tori. She's a badass competitor with 20 times more elimination experience than I have, so you do start getting in your head. Ultimately, I did let that get to me, which is a shame looking back."

Reeves claimed that she ended up getting affected due to Tori’s superior experience on the show. That, however, led to her elimination from The Challenge 39. The show will continue in the coming days on MTV with the release of episode 9, titled Battle for a New Champion: A Banana Split.