"Mental health struggles and thoughts of suicide": Kristina Rihanoff opens up about Robin Windsor after Strictly Come Dancing star's death

Renowned dancer and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kristina Rihanoff has come forward to shed light on the mental health struggles faced by her dear friend and colleague, Robin Windsor, following his tragic passing.

On Tuesday morning, February 20, 2024, Robin Windsor was found dead in a London hotel room, as per BBC. Rihanoff, on her X handle, talked about Windsor's battles with mental health issues and the profound impact it had on those who knew and loved him. She wrote,

"Many of you, who went to see his farewell tour, know perfectly well that he spoke very openly about his mental health and struggled and thoughts of a suicide. I'm sure it was devastating for anyone who loves Robin to hear something like that, but those thoughts have been in his head for quite many years, and it was so deeply sad that he felt he is better to stay in another place rather than stay here."

An English professional Latin and Ballroom dancer, Windsor was best known for his appearances as a professional dancer on the BBC television series Strictly Come Dancing from 2010 to 2013.

Kristina Rihanoff's reflections on Robin Windsor's mental health amid his untimely demise at 44

Expand Tweet

Windsor, a beloved figure in the world of dance and entertainment, passed away on Tuesday morning, February 20, 2024. He was found dead in his London hotel room. However, no other detail has been revealed of his demise, but the entire industry is in great shock, as per The Mirror.

Kristina Rihanoff, a ballroom dancer and an instructor revealed that Robin Windsor, 44, was in "excruciating pain" before his death, as per The Sun. She wrote on her X that Robin was not a dance partner but her friend, and together, they shared endless memories. Speaking about Robin's personality, she wrote,

"When I got partnered with him on Strictly I was blown away by his kindness, lighthearted personality and amazing loyalty. He had stood by me through many rough times during Strictly for which I am deeply grateful for as there no one else to lean on."

She further added, while speaking about his depression, Rihanoff wrote,

"He always found the way to bring my spirit up. However his own spirit was absolutely destroyed when he was dropped from Strictly and that's where I started to see changes in his personality, depression and broken self worth. While we went on to do many shows tours gigs & appearances together he was struggling more and more with instability of work and excruciating back pain because of the injury he had suffered during Strictly."

She ended the post by saying dancers often neglect their health, chasing the next opportunity. Robin's untreated injury led to surgery, sidelining him for a while. As revealed by the ballroom dancer, Robin Windsor expressed uncertainty about his future path with her.

Robin Windsor appeared on the BBC Strictly Come Dancing series from 2010 to 2013. He had to step down following his slipped disc, which rendered him immobile for four days. However, in 2014, he made a remarkable entry alongside Aljaž Škorjanec and presented Strictly's first-ever same-gender dance, as seen in The Independent.

As BBC says, the cause of death of Robin Windsor has yet not been revealed.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE