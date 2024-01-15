"Meth fueled mayhem": Internet reacts as Lincoln man rams skid loader into several vehicles including a police car and is eventually arrested

A 36-year-old Lincoln man, Samuel Peyrot, left a trail of destruction on Sunday afternoon, resulting in his arrest by the Lincoln Police Department (LPD). A chaotic incident unfolded when officers were called to the U-Stop on S 73rd St. at 2:30 pm local time after they received reports about Peyrot allegedly vandalizing vehicles with a skid loader.

Peyrot reportedly drove the skid loader to the 70th and Nebraska Parkway Home Depot and allegedly damaged several vehicles. Eyewitnesses reported that Peyrot then allegedly turned the skid loader towards a police cruiser and collided with it. No injuries were reported, and the officer inside the damaged cruiser managed to exit safely.

Trigger Warning: This video contains disturbing content. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Several individuals took to social media to react to the news after it went viral and one Twitter user called it a "Meth fueled mayhem."

The destructive spree resulted in damage to several vehicles, with one individual inside a truck sustaining minor injuries. Additionally, two nearby buildings were also damaged, as per Omaha World-Herald. The skid loader used in the rampage allegedly belonged to Peyrot's employer.

In an update provided by the Lincoln Police Department, it was revealed that Peyrot transported the skid loader to the U-Stop with a company-owned truck and trailer, as per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

As social media users came across a video that captured the incident, they took to the comments section of @CollinRugg's tweet to react to it. Several internet users stated that police officers probably never thought they would have to deal with such an incident. Some netizens reacted by saying that the incident was "disturbing," while others called it a "typical Home Depot experience."

Internet users react to incident involving Lincoln man (Image via X/@CollinRugg)

After the skid loader reportedly crashed into the cruiser, the officer, who was inside the car during the incident, stepped out and drew his gun. However, it is important to note that he did not fire his weapon, as per NTV. Peyrot then got out of the skid loader and was taken into custody at gunpoint.

The 36-year-old was then identified as Samuel Peyrot and was booked at the Lancaster County Jail on charges including second-degree assault on an officer, second-degree assault, and criminal mischief, as per USA Today.

Eyewitnesses, including Dario Briseno Diaz, who was in a truck parked at Home Depot with his family, initially mistook the skid loader for a snow plow. However, he soon witnessed the loader crash into a truck and ram into parked cars, including a police cruiser. Diaz captured the incident on his phone, expressing his shock about the same.

An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing and authorities have urged anyone with information to get in touch with LPD or Crime Stoppers.