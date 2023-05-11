Michael Brasel GoFundMe raises more than $170,000 as Minnesota youth hockey coach is fatally shot outside home

On May 6, 2023, 44-year-old Michael Brasel, a youth hockey coach from Minnesota, was shot and killed outside his residence while he attempted to stop someone from breaking into his wife's car.

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign has been organized by Melanie Stephenson on behalf of Michael's wife, Hilary Brasel. According to the campaign post, the couple has two sons, Oliver and Miles, who are in Grade 8 and Grade 5, respectively.

The fundraiser campaign has a goal of $250,000 and has raised over $185,000 so far with about 2000 donations.

Michael Brasel's shooter still at large

A statement from the City of Saint Paul mentioned that just before 7:30 am, authorities received a 911 call reporting that their neighbor had been shot on the 2300 block of Chilcombe Avenue.

According to the statement from the City of Saint Paul, responders found Michael Brasel suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Upon arrival, Saint Paul Fire medics rushed him to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

Star Tribune reported that the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office stated that Michael died at the hospital about 30 minutes after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

On May 7, 2023, Hilary Brasel made a post on Facebook where she described her husband as an amazing man who stood up for her until his very last breath. She also mentioned details of the tragic morning in her post, saying:

"Never thought I would wake up to 3 gunshots all of which hit Michael in the chest. Never thought I would have to try to revive my husband with CPR while my boys are calling 911 and watched."

In her Facebook post, Hilary also mentioned that she told the medics that Michael wanted to help others with tissue and organ donations.

Star Tribune reported that Police Sergeant Mike Ernster said the suspect who shot Michael Brasel is still on the loose. There have been no arrests made in the case so far.

As per the statement from the City of Saint Paul, investigators with the police department's homicide unit are currently working to determine who is responsible for the death.

Michael Brasel's family thanked everyone for their love and support

On May 9, 2023, Hillary Brasel made another Facebook post where she thanked everyone who extended love and support to their family in these tough times.

She wrote:

"We are so grateful for the number of communities who have rallied around us from our beloved hockey and lacrosse families, to our amazing neighbors and friends in St Anthony Park, to our steadfast immediate family and close friends who are helping hold us together."

Hillary concluded her Facebook post by asking for the justice Michael Brasel and his family deserve and urged the public to inform Saint Paul Police Department of any details or ideas that can help with the case.

The statement from the City of Saint Paul mentioned that the video management unit is seeking any surveillance video that could help with the investigation and asked the public to provide information or potential video from external cameras.

According to the statement, the death of Michael Brasel marks the 13th homicide of 2023 in Saint Paul.

