Michael Lerner net worth: Barton Fink star's fortune explored as he dies aged 81

American actor Michael Lerner, best known for his Oscar-nominated performance in Barton Fink, has passed away at the at of 81. The news was announced by his nephew, actor Sam Lerner, on his Instagram handle, where he shared a lengthy post remembering the deceased.

Calling him a "legend," Sam shared a carousel of pictures from Michael's life over the years and noted how "influential" the latter was to him.

"His stories always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident, talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special."

Sam recalled Michael to be "insane in the best way," and continued:

"I’m so lucky I got to spend so much time with him, and we’re all lucky we can continue to watch his work for the rest of time. RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, comfy chairs, and endless movie marathon."

No cause of death was revealed in his post.

Michael Lerner's net worth explored

Film at Lincoln Center @FilmLinc R.I.P. Michael Lerner (1941-2023), his numerous acting credits including EIGHT MEN OUT, ELF, HARLEM NIGHTS, NEWSIES, and an Oscar nomination for the Coen brothers' 1991 hit, BARTON FINK. R.I.P. Michael Lerner (1941-2023), his numerous acting credits including EIGHT MEN OUT, ELF, HARLEM NIGHTS, NEWSIES, and an Oscar nomination for the Coen brothers' 1991 hit, BARTON FINK. https://t.co/QJeoSmjRQU

Born on June 11, 1941, Michael Lerner was a native of Brooklyn, New York. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Michael Lerner's estimated net worth at the time of his death was $3 million.

The 81-year-old was the son of a junk dealer and was known for playing figures like crooks, Hollywood tycoons, cops, and politicians.

Before he moved to Hollywood, Lerner was in an experimental film directed by his former roommate in London, Yoko Ono. He then played Robert Redford's screenwriter in Michael Ritchie's The Candidate (1972).

He gained fame for his roles as the White House press secretary Pierre Salinger in the 1974 ABC telefilm, The Missiles of October, and the murderer Jack Ruby in the 1978 CBS docudrama Ruby and Oswald.

Post that, Michael Lerner had an extensive career in the entertainment industry.

Hit Factory Podcast @HitFactoryPod rip the great michael lerner, a performer who elevated films of any quality with his brilliance. you will be missed. rip the great michael lerner, a performer who elevated films of any quality with his brilliance. you will be missed. https://t.co/9cqVsNYFtl

He received a nomination for an Academy Award in 1991 for his performance as movie mogul Jack Lipnick in Ethan and Joel Cohen's Barton Fink.

In 1996, he agreed to play Mel Horowitz, Cher's father, in the television version of Clueless. Lerner also had a recurring part on Glee as Sidney Greene, an investor working on the Broadway production of Funny Girl, sharing screen time with Lea Michele.

Some of his film credits were National Lampoon’s Class Reunion, Harlem Nights, Newsies, Blank Check, The Beautician and the Beast, Godzilla, The Mod Squad, Elf, Poster Boy and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Richard Roeper @RichardERoeper Roger's response to the great Michael Lerner playing "Mayor Ebert" in "Godzilla": "Now that I've inspired a character in a Godzilla movie, all I really still desire is for several Ingmar Bergman characters to sit in a circle and read my reviews to one another in hushed tones." Roger's response to the great Michael Lerner playing "Mayor Ebert" in "Godzilla": "Now that I've inspired a character in a Godzilla movie, all I really still desire is for several Ingmar Bergman characters to sit in a circle and read my reviews to one another in hushed tones." https://t.co/qm7CXgsk8l

Michael Lerner's television credits included The Brady Bunch, M*A*S*H, Starsky & Hutch, Wonder Woman, Hill Street Blues, Rhoda, The A-Team, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Saving Grace, Suburgatory, Courthouse, The Good Guys, Kojak, Kingdom Hospital, The Good Wife, The Bob Newhart Show, The Odd Couple, and so on.

