Michel Sardou Concert 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more 

On November 10, 2022, Michel Sardou confirmed his tour titled Je me souviens d'un adieu, after one of his hit tracks. The artist once performed the 1995 release live at the Olympia.
The tour will kick off at the Zénith de Rouen (Seine-Maritime) on October 3, 2023. It will conclude on March 16, 2024, at Paris La Defense Arena with a massive 20,000-seat configuration.
Tickets will be available for purchase from November 14 at 10 am and the prices will start from 39 euros. Fans can check out more information on the website https://www.sardou.live/fr.
Michel Sardou launched his tour in 2017
The artist's first few concerts will take place in Normandy in October 2023. The France tour will span several months.
Michel Sardou's tour will pass through Lille (October 17 and 18, 2023), Strasbourg (November 22, 2023), Nantes (November 14 and 15, 2023), and Toulouse (November 28, 2023).
The event will take place at one of the biggest halls in France, according to RTL. Here are the details, dates, and locations for the tour.
- October 4, 2023, Caen (Calvados) - Zénith
- October 6, 2023, Le Mans (Sarthe)
- October 7, 2023, Angers (Maine-et-Loire)
- October 14, 2023, Amiens (Somme)
- October 17 and 18 2023, Lille (Nord-Pas-de-Calais)
- November 7, 2023, Nice (Alpes-Maritimes) - Palais Nikaia
- November 9, 2023, Aix-en-Provence (Bouches-du-Rhône) - Arena
- November 10, 2023,Toulon (Var) - Zénith Omega
- November 11, 2023, Montpellier (Hérault) - Arena
- November 14 and 15, 2023, Nantes (Loire-Atlantique) - Zénith Nantes Métropole;
- November 17, 2023, Orléans (Loiret) - Zénith
- November 18, 2023, Tours (Indre-et-Loire) - Grand Hall
- November 21, 2023, Reims (Marne) - Arena
- November 22, 2023, Strasbourg (Bas-Rhin) - Zénith Europe
- November 24, 2023, Saint-Etienne (Loire) - Zénith St-Etienne Métropole
- November 25, 2023. Dijon (Côte-d'Or) - Zénith
- November 28, 2023, Toulouse (Haute-Garonne) - Zénith
- November 29, 2023, Pau (Pyrénées-Atlantiques) - Zénith
- December 2, 2023, Brest (Finistère) - Arena
- December 6, 2023, Clermont Ferrand - Zénith d'Auvergne
- December 9, 2023, Grenoble (Isère) - Palais des sports
- December 13, 2023, Bordeaux (Gironde) - Arkea Arena
- December 14, 2023, Poitiers (Vienne) - Arena Futuroscope
- December 16, 2023, Limoges (Haute-Vienne) - Zénith Limoges Métropole
- December 19 and 20, 2023, Lyon (Rhône) - Hall Tony Garnier
Fans are over the moon with the announcement as Michel Sardou's tour has returned after four-and-a-half years. The singer launched his tour in 2017 and received heaps of love and praise from fans.
The previous Michel Sardou tour witnessed over 400,000 spectators come to support the star. The tour concluded on April 12, 2018, at the Seine Musicale.